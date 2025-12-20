United Way of Utah County brings Christmas hope to hundreds of families

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

As the holiday season approaches, hundreds of families across northern Utah County are finding hope, relief, and connection. This is possible through a long-standing partnership between the Alpine School District Foundation and United Way of Utah County’s Sub for Santa program. Together, these organizations are working behind the scenes. Their goal is to ensure students and families facing financial hardship can experience the warmth and joy of Christmas.

The Sub for Santa program is a temporary Christmas assistance initiative that matches sponsors—including individuals, families, businesses, classrooms, and organizations—with families in need, providing gifts for children ages 18 months to 16 years. Families may also qualify if they have younger or older children, as long as at least one child falls within the eligible age range. Each year, sponsors step forward to “adopt” families and provide gifts during the holiday season.

According to Tyler Vigue, Executive Director of the Alpine School District Foundation, the collaboration helps ensure help reaches those who need it most. “We partner with the United Way of Utah County’s Sub for Santa Program,” Vigue said. “Many of our school leaders encourage families who need help to apply there, and we are blessed to be able to use some funds that have been donated for this purpose to fulfill the program for 200-plus children throughout northern Utah County.”

This year, the need for holiday assistance has reached record levels. As of mid-December 2025, United Way of Utah County reported more than 2,700 families and over 7,000 children signed up for Sub for Santa. These numbers are significantly higher than in previous years. Nearly half of the families are first-time applicants, reflecting increased economic strain throughout the community.

Families qualify for Sub for Santa based on several factors, including income versus expenses and unusual circumstances. The program provides a temporary lifeline during one of the most emotionally and financially demanding times of the year.

Within the Alpine School District, schools often serve as the first point of connection for families who are struggling. Principals, counselors, and school administrators frequently identify students in need and help families navigate available resources.

Those efforts vary by school and may include food drives, clothing closets, emergency assistance, or classroom-based giving initiatives. The Alpine School District Foundation helps coordinate and supplement these efforts when possible, ensuring consistent and equitable support across schools.

Although Sub for Santa is associated with Christmas gifts, organizers stress that its impact extends beyond presents.

“At United Way, our mission is to uplift individuals and families, helping them thrive at every stage of life,” the organization states. “We do this by providing essential support like early education, mental health resources, financial security, and opportunities for community engagement, so everyone feels connected and supported.”

For families facing job loss, medical expenses, housing instability, or rising costs, the holidays can add to their stress. Sub for Santa provides material help and reassurance that families are not alone.

For students, the impact is profound. Teachers and counselors note that supported children focus, learn, and participate better at school.

“When students come back after winter break knowing someone cared enough to help their family, it matters,” Vigue said. “It affects their confidence, their emotional well-being, and their sense of belonging.”

The success of Sub for Santa depends entirely on sponsors who are willing to step in and help. Sponsors sign up and are then matched with families. Each sponsor receives details such as children’s ages, clothing sizes, and gift preferences. Some sponsors adopt a single family, while others, such as businesses or community groups, often take on multiple families at once.

Step forward now, become a sponsor and make a direct impact. Even small contributions can bring hope and relief to families in need this holiday season.

“With many families still waiting, our community has a real opportunity to help,” Vigue said. “Every match lifts a burden and creates hope.”

Ready to help? Sign up today to sponsor a family at unitedwayuc.org/get-involved/sub-for-santa/. Your support is needed now.

“No single organization can do this alone,” Vogue said. “It takes collaboration, generosity, and awareness. When schools, families, nonprofits, and sponsors unite, we meet real needs.

While Sub for Santa focuses on Christmas, both United Way and the Alpine School District Foundation see their work as part of a broader commitment to long-term family stability and opportunity.

“At the heart, United is the way to understanding and hope—creating stronger, healthier communities and a brighter future for all.”

“When we support families, we support learning,” he said. “And when students feel safe, cared for, and valued, everyone benefits.”

As Christmas draws near, organizers urge sponsors to step forward now to close the gap and ensure every registered family is served. Your generosity can transform a season of worry into one of joy for hundreds of waiting children, showing families across northern Utah County that their community stands with them.