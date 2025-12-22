Emily Lockhart to fill open seat on Lehi City Council

By: Jennifer Thomas

Monday, Dec. 22, the Lehi City Council conducted 17 applicant interviews during an open and public meeting for a vacant City Council. The council selected Emily Lockhart to fill the position.

“Emily Lockhart was voted in by Council members Paige Albrecht, Paul Hancock, and Heather Newell,” said Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager. “The process is that the individual with the most votes wins the vacancy. Chris Condie and Heather Stallings did not need to vote since Emily received three votes.”

Administration of the oath of office to the duly appointed Lockhart succeeded the appointment and her term is effective immediately.

Lockhart is filling the vacant position left after Paige Albrecht announced her resignation earlier in December.