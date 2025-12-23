Connect with us

SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Free Press

Falcon boys take 2nd in hoops tourney

Falcon girls hoops goes 1-2 in tight stretch

Pioneer girls drop three to tough teams in hoops

Lehi Free Press

Lehi to host national hoops showcase

Pioneer boys begin with tough schedule

Falcon boys make promising start

Falcon girls start 3-1 in hoops

SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

4 hours ago

on

SHAELYNN WILLIS

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Westling

WEIGHT CLASS: 155

POSITION: Team Captain

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: First place at Enterprise Tournament on the weekend of Dec. 12.  Win over Westlake on Dec. 15.   

COACH’S COMMENTS: Shaelynn is a great example of hard work. She has been wrestling for only three years but she has improved her skill level tremendously. She has set a great example for her fellow teammates and has shown leadership inside and outside of the wrestling room. She is also a straight-A student, a great accomplishment for any athlete.

Coach Brian Bond

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

