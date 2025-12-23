Lehi Sports
SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH
SHAELYNN WILLIS
GRADE: 12
SPORT: Westling
WEIGHT CLASS: 155
POSITION: Team Captain
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: First place at Enterprise Tournament on the weekend of Dec. 12. Win over Westlake on Dec. 15.
COACH’S COMMENTS: Shaelynn is a great example of hard work. She has been wrestling for only three years but she has improved her skill level tremendously. She has set a great example for her fellow teammates and has shown leadership inside and outside of the wrestling room. She is also a straight-A student, a great accomplishment for any athlete.
– Coach Brian Bond
Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.