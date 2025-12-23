SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

SHAELYNN WILLIS

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Westling

WEIGHT CLASS: 155

POSITION: Team Captain

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: First place at Enterprise Tournament on the weekend of Dec. 12. Win over Westlake on Dec. 15.

Advertisement

COACH’S COMMENTS: Shaelynn is a great example of hard work. She has been wrestling for only three years but she has improved her skill level tremendously. She has set a great example for her fellow teammates and has shown leadership inside and outside of the wrestling room. She is also a straight-A student, a great accomplishment for any athlete.

– Coach Brian Bond

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.