A Veteran’s Day march turns into a life-saving race against time

Adrian Ramirez, 61, of South Jordan, began Veteran’s Day with purpose, joining friends for a Ruck March in Saratoga Springs to honor military service. As they readied their packs and shared stories, the group prepared for the walk.

Adrian kept up for the first few miles. Then he felt nauseous and heavy. He tried to keep going, but soon his legs gave out.

His adopted son, Francisco—a Marine veteran—reached him in seconds. He checked Adrian’s pulse, found none, and began CPR. Others called 911, raised Adrian’s legs, and shielded him from the sun. Their camaraderie turned into a coordinated effort to save his life.

Unified Fire and Lehi Fire arrived and took over resuscitation. The EKG showed Adrian was in cardiac arrest from a STEMI. Paramedics notified Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point, and the emergency team prepared for his arrival.

At the hospital, things happened fast. After a quick stop in the Emergency Department, Adrian went straight to the Cath Lab. Doctors found a 95-percent blockage in his left anterior descending artery—the so-called “widowmaker.” Survival in cases like his is rare.

Adrian survived. The stent placement went well, and by the next day, he was stable enough to go home.

A week after his discharge, Adrian returned to Holy Cross Hospital – Mountain Point, but this time under very different circumstances. Instead of being rushed by paramedics, he now stood before the people who had kept him alive—his son, the EMS crews, and the nurses and physicians who had worked together to save him. Speaking to a room of about 40 people, his voice caught as he tried to put his gratitude into words.

“If it wasn’t for people like you, I wouldn’t have had a shot,” he told them. “You guys are heroes. I literally owe you my life.”

During the gathering, EMS liaison Gavin Harris presented Great Save awards to Francisco and three EMS professionals who helped save Adrian—a formal thank-you for their actions.

The march to honor veterans ended as proof of quick action, skilled hands, and strong community commitment.