LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

SAYLOR JOHANSEN

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Cheer

POSITIONS: Varsity Cheer Captain and Flier

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Took first place in USA Regionals on Dec. 6. Has also been working really hard this year on her academics.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Saylor is an outstanding leader both on and off the mat. As cheer captain, she sets the standard for excellence through her hard work, positivity, and dedication to her team. Known for her kindness and strong leadership, she inspires her teammates with her supportive attitude and willingness to help others improve. In addition to her leadership skills, Saylor maintains impressive grades, balancing academics and athletics with determination and grace. Always coachable and eager to learn, she embodies the true spirit of teamwork, making her a role model for everyone around her.

– Coach Jena Anderson

