Connect with us

Lehi Sports

LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

Lehi Free Press

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys take 2nd in hoops tourney

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls hoops goes 1-2 in tight stretch

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls drop three to tough teams in hoops

Lehi Sports

Lehi Free Press

Lehi Sports

Lehi to host national hoops showcase

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys begin with tough schedule

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys make promising start

Lehi Sports

LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Published

7 hours ago

on

SAYLOR JOHANSEN

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Cheer

POSITIONS: Varsity Cheer Captain and Flier

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Took first place in USA Regionals on Dec. 6. Has also been working really hard this year on her academics.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Saylor is an outstanding leader both on and off the mat. As cheer captain, she sets the standard for excellence through her hard work, positivity, and dedication to her team. Known for her kindness and strong leadership, she inspires her teammates with her supportive attitude and willingness to help others improve. In addition to her leadership skills, Saylor maintains impressive grades, balancing academics and athletics with determination and grace. Always coachable and eager to learn, she embodies the true spirit of teamwork, making her a role model for everyone around her.

Advertisement

Coach Jena Anderson

Sponsored by the Utah National Guard.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *