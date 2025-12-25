Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Fall 2025

FOOTBALL

Most Valuable Player

Kaneal Sweetwyne (Sr. Skyridge): Dual-threat quarterback “consistently elevates the standard of play with his effort, production, and reliability in big moments,” according to Coach Justin Hemm. “He makes the players around him better, whether through his execution, preparation, or competitive fire. When we needed playmakers, he answered every time.“ Completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,050 yards with 32 touchdowns against 15 interceptions; also rushed 133 times for 907 yards and 14 more scores. Averaged a combined 329.8 yards per game. Signed with North Carolina State University at Raleigh.

Most Inspirational Player

Murphy Madsen (Sr. Lehi): “Murphy is someone you want to be around,” said Coach Andy Hadfield. “He is always happy and positive in everything he does. He was a solid player in our defensive secondary and a leader at his position group and within our defense.” Cornerback tallied 23 solo and 43 combined tackles, two interceptions including a pick-six, plus four deflections. Effort player contributed in many ways that don’t show up in stats.

All-City Team

All-Around Athlete: Devaughn Eka (Sr. Lehi) – “Devaughn is a true competitor,” Hadfield said. “He has contributed to our program for four years and is a real leader. He did everything we asked him to do. He is a great running back because he is able to execute all that the position requires in the run game and the pass game.” Rushed 148 times for 1,038 yards and 13 touchdowns; also had 32 catches for 322 yards and four more scores. He had six games of 100+ yards rushing and averaged a combined 123.6 yards per game. Signed with BYU.

Mr. Playmaker Skyridge: Lincoln Tahi (Sr.) – Grind-it-out running back answered the bell whenever the Falcons needed to make a play. “Lincon inspires this team because he leads with heart, humility, and a work ethic that demands respect,” Hemm said. “He brings people together, picks teammates up, and reminds us what it means to play for something bigger than ourselves. His presence shifts energy, builds belief, and sets the tone for who we strive to be.” Tallied 143 carries for 675 yards and 11 touchdowns; caught 62 passes for 487 yards and three more scores plus a 2-point conversion.

Mr. Playmaker Lehi: Legend Glasker (Sr.) – “He is an incredible athlete who we used all over the field,” Hadfield said. “He is an elite-level player who made the fantastic look easy.” Averaged 122.7 combined yards per game with 1,350 total. Collected nine touchdowns as a receiver plus two as a rusher and one on a kickoff, where he averaged 36 yards per return try. Signed with BYU.

Special Teams Player of the Year: Bode Hammond (Sr. Lehi) – “We have had some great kickers over the last 10 years at Lehi and Bode is right there with them,” Hadfield said. “He was solid in all three phases of the kicking game.” Racked up 72 kick points; 39-of-40 PATs, 11-of-14 field goals with a long of 56 yards, 36 of 62 kickoffs for touchbacks, 36.3 yards punt average.

QB: Wyatt Bingham (Sr. Lehi) – Got the starting nod before the brutal stretch of the Region 3 season. Made 74-of-120 passes for 793 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions; one more score on the ground. “Wyatt played with a ton of heart and often sacrificed his body to make a play when it was needed,” Hadfield said.

WR: Talmage Oswald (Sr. Skyridge) – Gathered 47 receptions for 846 yards and eight touchdowns. Averaged 75.4 combined yards per game and was third on the team in scoring with 48 points.

WR: Hunter Sheffield (Sr. Skyridge) – Fierce competitor made 41 receptions for 584 yards and five touchdowns. Averaged 14.2 yards per catch.

TE: Bryton Niu (Sr. Lehi) – “Bryton showed so much improvement in his blocking for our run game,” Hadfield said. “It was a focus of his this offseason and it showed.” Made 23 receptions for 218 yards and one touchdown.

OL: Andy Anderson (Jr. Skyridge) – Highly-regarded center graded out at 94 percent.

OL: Mataali’i Benjamin (Sr. Lehi) – “Mataali’i is a monster at right tackle,” Hadfield said. “His size and length made it tough for defenders. He has a high football IQ and often graded out at the top of the O-line position.” Signed with the University of Utah.

OL: Matekitonga Havea (Sr. Lehi) – The second of Lehi’s two huge men who created holes for the run game and were solid in their protections. “The best word to describe Tonga is patience,” Hadfield said. “He is so good at getting his depth on his drops and using his hands to slow down the defender at the right time.” Signed with Utah State.

OL: Latu Moea’i (Jr. Skyridge) – Two-way player graded out at 93 percent on the offensive side, posted 13 combined tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and two hurries on the defensive side.

DL: Briggs Love (Sr. Lehi) – “Briggs is one of the strongest guys on our team,” Hadfield said. “He was often double-teamed and was still able to control his gap. He was also our big back on our goal-line personnel.” In the latter role, scored four touchdowns on seven tries. Also made 51 total tackles, eight hurries, one pick and two fumbles recovered.

DL: Harvie Moeai (Sr. Skyridge) – Defensive end had 15 solo and 43 total tackles, 13 for loss including 4.0 sacks, five hurries and four pass deflections. Signed with the University of Arizona at Tucson.

LB: Vince Evans (Sr. Lehi) – Team leader tallied 114 combined tackles including 38 solo, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions, six hurries, three deflections and one fumble caused. “Solid anchor at middle linebacker,” Hadfield said.

LB: Griffin Kunz (Sr. Skyridge) – Team’s top defender garnered 35 solo of 102 combined tackles, 12.5 for loss including three sacks, three hurries, one interception, one deflection and one fumble recovered.

LB: Brody Downs (Jr. Lehi) – “Sparkplug of his corps,” Hadfield said. He made 89 tackles including 29 solo and 6.0 tackles for loss, three hurries, one interception, five deflections and one fumble caused.

LB: Suka Finau (Sr. Skyridge) – Had 24 solo and 57 total tackles, 7.5 for loss including 2.5 sacks, five hurries, three deflections; one fumble recovered and returned 34 yards for a touchdown.

DB: Treyson Fabrizio (Sr. Lehi) – Cornerback earned Academic All-State honor, registered 36 solo of 59 total tackles, five interceptions, 17 deflections and two blocked field goals. Also a special-teams contributor as a kick returner. “High football IQ. He changed games for us, forcing turnovers and breaking up passes,” Hadfield said.

DB: Briggs Parker (Sr. Skyridge) – Multi-talented safety was also a big contributor on special teams. Posted 46 total tackles, 25 solo; 5.5 for loss, three interceptions, seven deflections, 543 combined kick-return yards averaging 23.6 yards per attempt.