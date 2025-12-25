Merry Christmas to the community

Lehi Historical Society | Lehi Free Press

Lehi stores and organizations shared holiday wishes with the community in these 1950s Lehi Free Press ads. The ads offer a glimpse into the Christmas and community spirit felt in Lehi some 70 years ago. Today, the Lehi Historical Society thanks those who built the community we enjoy and everyone for their support. Preserving our history is essential, and Lehi understands that. Thank you, and we wish you a very Merry Christmas. For more information about the Lehi Historical Society, visit lehihistory.org.