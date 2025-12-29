Connect with us

Lehi Representative Cory Maloy announces re-election bid

Lehi tightens oversight as it approves two major development changes

Learn about newly elected Lehi City Councilmember Rachel Freeman

Get to know Mayor-Elect Paul Binns

Election wrapup: Binns, Harrison and Freeman prevail, precinct maps, winners shared

Utah County Clerk's ballot instructions cause voter confusion

City council candidates debate traffic, budget, and housing

Lehi mayoral candidates face off in final debate

Bahr and Burrows interviewed for Aspen Peaks School board seat 6

Hart and Quist interviewed for Aspen Peaks School board seat 5

In a social media post on Monday, Lehi Rep. Cory Maloy announced he will seek re-election to the Utah House of Representatives as the filing window opens Friday, Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 8.

In his announcement, Maloy said he remains committed to conservative principles including limited government, economic freedom, fiscal responsibility, and protecting individual liberties. He highlighted his work in the Legislature to reduce regulations, strengthen public safety, support law enforcement, defend parental choice in education and uphold traditional family values.

“District 52 deserves steady, principled leadership,” Maloy said. “With your continued trust, I’ll keep showing up, listening, and working to keep Utah strong and free.”

Lehi’s other representatives, Kay Christofferson, Kristin Chevrier and Leah Hansen, have not announced whether they plan to file for re-election next week.

