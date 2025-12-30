Euthanasia concerns mount as Utah County animal shelter remains last no-kill holdout

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

American Fork officials are strongly supporting a community cat pilot program that uses Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) and microchipping. The goal is to reduce stray cat intake and ease pressure on the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter, stabilize outdoor cat populations, and lower both euthanasia rates and city shelter costs.

The discussion began publicly in October when resident Karen McCoy urged the council to consider the TNVR model. It gained momentum during the Dec. 9 City Council meeting as residents and council members called the proposed pilot a practical way to address rising shelter intake.

McCoy, a longtime animal-welfare advocate, emphasized that the city’s openness to a community cat program is drawing regional attention and showing leadership on animal welfare.

“I really hope we can try to implement this in the city,” McCoy told the council. “I think it will be very beneficial, not only to the animals, but to the cost to the city of all the strays going down to the shelter. I’m in it for the compassion. You guys are in it for the money — just saying. Maybe both.”

McCoy has begun volunteering as a trap host, keeping humane traps at home to loan to residents—provided the traps are for sterilization and return, not surrendering cats. She noted Utah County is now the only county in the state without no-kill status, calling it “imperative to address.”

Her comments echoed October concerns. She told the council that cats account for most euthanized animals and urged the city to reduce intake through humane control.

In December, McCoy was joined by resident Anne Baxter, who became involved after adopting a kitten from the Lindon shelter two years ago. Baxter said she was proud to hear the city was considering a community-based strategy.

“A May 2023 poll shows that 72% of local registered voters support implementing a community cat program,” Baxter said. “I again congratulate you for agreeing to move forward with that pilot program in American Fork.”

Baxter mentioned state efforts to reduce euthanasia, including Gov. Spencer Cox’s 2024 no-kill year declaration. She added that her son’s workplace in Salt Lake County recently adopted an ear-tipped community cat, indicating it had been sterilized and vaccinated.

The meeting drew an unexpected guest from Woodland Hills, acouncil member who oversaw a similar TNVR effort in his city last year. Council Member Ryan Hunter said the official, attending on his own, shared results that surprised everyone.

“He just showed up and shared his experience,” Hunter said. “We were stunned when he said he saw significant changes in three months. I thought, give us a year and we’ll be elated.”

Hunter said the city’s talks with Best Friends and local volunteers have been rewarding, emphasizing that the goal is to find solutions, not assign blame.

“Our conversation wasn’t about who’s right or who’s wrong,” he said. “It’s how we can create something that is a benefit to the community.”

In a follow-up Q&A, Hunter said the most urgent issue is the strain on shelter resources.

Hunter said the most urgent issue is shelter strain and outlined that reducing stray intake, increasing spay/neuter participation, and raising awareness are essential to meaningfully lowering euthanasia rates over time.

Hunter explained that the city has limited influence on the shelter board, which has a single vote among member cities. The cat-management effort runs independently from the shelter’s governance structure.

“The benefit of this program is that it provides another way to meet community needs,” he said. “Limiting cats at the shelter frees up resources for dogs and other animals with greater needs.”

Hunter said he did not view December comments as complaints, but as thanks for the city’s willingness to act.

“It was refreshing to hear residents support our efforts,” he said. “Not only did they come and speak, but they are also volunteering time and resources.”

He noted that community-based cat management does not require taxpayer funding and could reduce annual shelter costs.

Looking ahead, Hunter stressed the city should evaluate any adopted program with clear, outcome-based benchmarks.

“Success has to be measured with data,” he said. “That includes tracking intake trends, length of stay, live release rates, and euthanasia numbers over time.”

The council has not yet taken formal action but remains interested in exploring options with Best Friends and volunteers in the coming months.