2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #1 ASD split progress, Aspen Peaks School District board members, leadership chosen

The dissolution of the Alpine School District [ASD], decided by voters in November 2024, began in earnest with the swearing in of three new school boards on November 25, 2025. Newly elected members of the Aspen Peaks, Lake Mountain and Timpanogos districts were sworn in during ceremonies held separately in Lehi, Orem and Saratoga Springs. This simultaneous event marked the first time in state history that three new school boards were created on the same day.

Seven board members were sworn in to represent the newly formed district covering the Lehi, Skyridge, American Fork, and Lone Peak school clusters: Diane Knight, Seat 1 (5-year term); Steve Sparti, Seat 2 (3-year term); Nicki Brammer, Seat 3 (5-year term); Amber Bonner, Seat 4 (5-year term); Jason Hart, Seat 5 (3-year term); Jeanne-Marie Burrows, Seat 6 (3-year term); Jason Theler, Seat 7 (5-year term).

An interlocal board made up of area mayors and city council members presided over the swearing-in at Lehi’s Broadbent Community Room. The oath of office was administered by Utah Judge John J. Nielsen, recently appointed to the Utah Supreme Court.

Following the swearing-in of the Aspen Peaks board members, the district held its first official meeting, during which members elected longtime educator Diane Knight as the district’s first board president and former ASD school board member Amber Bonner as vice president. The board also voted unanimously to officially name the new district the Aspen Peaks School District, citing the aspen tree as a symbol of connection, community, and shared roots. The board will now begin the multi-year transition process, working with Alpine School District officials to divide resources, facilities, and staff, with complete operational control expected by July 2027.

Several speakers encouraged the new board to build strong relationships with teachers, with cities, and with their communities as they navigate the challenges of forming a district from the ground up.

State Board of Education member Cindy Davis also addressed the group, offering support as both a parent and a policymaker. “I support you, and I’m happy we’re moving forward,” she said. “I look forward to partnering with you for the great students and teachers of this district.”

At its first regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 11, held at the Alpine School District offices in American Fork, the Aspen Peaks School Board unanimously approved its fiscal year 2026 budget and addressed community concerns about overcrowding and long-term planning. The meeting marked a significant step in ramping up operations as the district transitions away from Alpine School District.

The FY26 budget reflects startup uncertainty and a conservative approach. Aspen Peaks is expected to receive about $2.04 million in state funding based on approximately 34,000 students, with roughly $1 million available in the first half of the year. Planned expenditures total about $794,000, including funding for hiring a superintendent and business administrator, board compensation and benefits, communications, and operational costs. No capital expenses are planned during the initial startup period.

Board members emphasized that many budget line items were intentionally overestimated to maintain financial stability. The board also voted to open a search for a business administrator and approved the creation of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation to allow tax-deductible donations supporting district programs.

In addition, the board discussed launching a district-wide boundary study to address enrollment imbalances, stressing that no decisions have been made. Members also announced plans for a high school student logo design contest, inviting students to help shape the district’s visual identity.

Board members said significant work is underway behind the scenes and expressed appreciation for Alpine School District staff assisting with the transition.