2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #2  Lehi votes for change; New mayor and three new city councilors chosen

Lehi voters signaled a desire for a change in leadership at the ballot box in November’s general election. Political newcomers who have never served in any city governing body or volunteer capacity in the city were elected as mayor and filled two city council seats.

Local insurance agency owner Paul Binns was elected as Lehi City Mayor in a 53.5% to 46.5% victory over City Councilmember Paige Albrecht. James Harrision and Rachel Freeman were elected to the two open seats on the five-member council. All three newcomers were endorsed by the Utah County Republican Party, which, for the first time in history, endorsed candidates for municipal city elections.

In the general election, Lehi had 44,167 registered voters, and 14,913 ballots were counted, or 33.7%. Countywide, voter turnout was 34.7%. City council members Michelle Stallings and Heather Newall are now the council’s longest-serving members, each two years into their four-year terms.

In December, Albrecht chose to resign her position with the Lehi City Council. Emily Lockhart, who was serving on the city’s planning commission and ended up in third place in her bid for City Council, was chosen last week to fill Albrecht’s remaining two years. For the first time in history, Lehi will have four women and one man on the city council.

The following 17 individuals submitted their names to be considered for Albrecht’s seat:

Jim Bratt, Larry Banks, Doug Clark, Robert Reeder, Savannah Johnston, Vern Keeslar, Katie Koivisto. E LaRell Stephens, Stephen Su’a-Filo, Josh Sorensen, Derek Shumway, Jess Green, Emily Lockhart, Jared Peterson, Derek Phillips, Montane Hamilton and Tyson Hodges.

Binns, Freeman and Harrison will be sworn in during the first City Council meeting of the year on Tuesday, January 6. Lockhart was sworn in last week.