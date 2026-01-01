2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #4 Changes on Pioneer Crossing: Its impact on Lehi

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Presss

The Pioneer Crossing Flex Lanes project has stood out this year as one of the most hotly debated issues in northern Utah County. Few issues affect residents as directly and daily as traffic, and Pioneer Crossing has long been one of the area’s most heavily traveled corridors.

Pioneer Crossing offers a shared experience for thousands of residents: long commutes, congestion, safety concerns, and frustration tied to Utah County’s rapid growth. Pioneer Crossing serves as a critical east-west connection between Lehi, American Fork, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain and I-15, making any disruption or improvement deeply relevant to families, businesses and commuters.

The flex lanes project, which has been in development for years, aims to alleviate growing traffic while optimizing the existing roadways. UDOT confirmed that only a few feet of land will be purchased at corners near 2300 West/Saratoga Road to accommodate turn lanes. By late 2026, Pioneer Crossing will feature a seven-lane “flexible” configuration, allowing lanes to shift direction during peak travel hours. The concept has been tested in Utah before and yielded favorable results in Taylorsville on 5400 South.

Lehi received UDOT’s confirmation that the project remains on schedule for completion in late 2026, that more than 90% of center median work is complete, and that the transition into major drainage upgrades designed to improve winter safety is underway. Many residents have shared differing opinions on the change, including praise, skepticism and concern, giving residents a balanced look at a project that sparked strong opinions across city lines.

The beginning of flex lane construction marked a turning point for Lehi’s infrastructure. As growth continues to reshape the city, this project represents both the challenges and solutions tied to planning for the future.