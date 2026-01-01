Saratoga Springs and West Lehi Rep. Leah Hansen announces reelection bid

Connect with us

Saratoga Springs and West Lehi Representative Leah Hansen (R) has announced she will seek reelection to the Utah House of Representatives.

Hansen made the announcement in a recent social media post, confirming her intention to file for reelection in House District 51. “Serving in Utah’s House of Representatives these last few months has been an intense and rewarding experience, and I have only just started!” Hansen wrote. “I’m excited to announce that in the coming days, I will be officially filing to run to represent Utah’s House District 51.”

Hansen was elected in a June 2025 Utah County Republican Party Special Election to replace former Rep. Jefferson Moss following his resignation. Since taking office, she has participated in multiple special sessions of the Utah Legislature.

The 2026 legislative session, which begins in January, will mark Hansen’s first full general session as a state lawmaker.

The candidate filing window for the upcoming election opens January 2 and runs through January 8. Candidates must file in person at the Utah County Clerk’s Office.

