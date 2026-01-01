Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner announces she will not seek reelection

Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner announced earlier this week that she will not seek reelection at the end of her current term.

In an email sent to all county employees, Powers Gardner said “After careful consideration, I have decided not to run for reelection at the end of my term. This was not an easy decision. Public service is deeply meaningful to me, but it is also demanding, and in this season my family needs a pause from the intensity that comes with elected office,” she wrote.

Powers Gardner emphasized that her announcement does not change her dedication to Utah County or her responsibilities as a commissioner. “I want to be very clear about one thing: this decision does not change my commitment to you, to our work, or to finishing this term strong,” the email continued. She plans to serve through the end of her term in 2026.

Powers Gardner is currently finishing her fifth year on the Utah County Commission. She began her service in 2021 after winning a special election to replace then Commissioner Tanner Ainge, who resigned. During her time on the commission, her portfolio responsibilities included oversight of the County Auditor, Health Department, Human Resources, Information Systems, and the Recorder’s Office.