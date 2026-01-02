Connect with us

Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #6 New Lehi City Hall complex nears completion, hosts first City Council meeting

Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #5 Lehi police arrest 7‑Eleven clerk, others in 2025 sex‑crime investigations

Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #4 Changes on Pioneer Crossing: Its impact on Lehi

Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #3 Lehi City finishes fiber project with city-wide connectivity

Education Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #1 ASD split progress, Aspen Peaks School District board members, leadership chosen

Lehi City News Local News

Emily Lockhart to fill open seat on Lehi City Council

Lehi City News

Lehi’s TSSD sewer rates to increase over 100% by 2027

Lehi City News

Lehi hosts largest Chanukah celebration in Utah County history

Lehi City News

Students, Jazz Bear team up for annual holiday shopping event

Lehi City News

Barriers near 2100 West cause confusion for Lehi residents

Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #6 New Lehi City Hall complex nears completion, hosts first City Council meeting

Published

2 hours ago

on

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The new Lehi City Hall is nearing completion and has already begun serving the public, hosting its first City Council meeting last week. During the meeting, council members selected Emily Lockhart to replace Paige Albrecht following her December resignation.

The 60,000-square-foot building anchors the new Civic Center Campus, which spans from 100 West to 200 East and Main Street to 200 North. Construction reached a major milestone on Jan. 28, 2025, when the final steel beam was placed during a ceremony with city officials and staff. The project broke ground on April 24, 2024, and has a total cost of approximately $30 million.

Advertisement

Once complete, the facility will house the City Council Chambers, administrative offices, community meeting rooms, an information center and a new library, along with the legal, administration and finance departments. The existing City Hall, built in the late 1980s, will remain in use for human resources, community development, engineering and IT.

City officials say the building’s design draws inspiration from Lehi’s architectural heritage and pays homage to the historic Lehi Tabernacle, which was demolished in 1962.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *