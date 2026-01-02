2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #6 New Lehi City Hall complex nears completion, hosts first City Council meeting

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

The new Lehi City Hall is nearing completion and has already begun serving the public, hosting its first City Council meeting last week. During the meeting, council members selected Emily Lockhart to replace Paige Albrecht following her December resignation.

The 60,000-square-foot building anchors the new Civic Center Campus, which spans from 100 West to 200 East and Main Street to 200 North. Construction reached a major milestone on Jan. 28, 2025, when the final steel beam was placed during a ceremony with city officials and staff. The project broke ground on April 24, 2024, and has a total cost of approximately $30 million.

Once complete, the facility will house the City Council Chambers, administrative offices, community meeting rooms, an information center and a new library, along with the legal, administration and finance departments. The existing City Hall, built in the late 1980s, will remain in use for human resources, community development, engineering and IT.

City officials say the building’s design draws inspiration from Lehi’s architectural heritage and pays homage to the historic Lehi Tabernacle, which was demolished in 1962.