East Lehi Rep. Kristen Chevrier files for reelection

Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner announces she will not seek reelection

Saratoga Springs and West Lehi Rep. Leah Hansen announces reelection bid

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #2  Lehi votes for change; New mayor and three new city councilors chosen

Euthanasia concerns mount as Utah County animal shelter remains last no-kill holdout

Lehi Representative Cory Maloy announces re-election bid

Lehi tightens oversight as it approves two major development changes

Learn about newly elected Lehi City Councilmember Rachel Freeman

Get to know Mayor-Elect Paul Binns

Election wrapup: Binns, Harrison and Freeman prevail, precinct maps, winners shared

Published

3 hours ago

on

East Lehi Rep. Kristen Chevrier (R) has officially filed for reelection, submitting her candidacy Friday morning at the Utah County Clerk’s Office.

Chevrier represents East Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, and a portion of American Fork in the Utah House of Representatives. She is finishing her first term after winning the Utah County Republican Party special election in December 2024, replacing Brady Brammer, who resigned his House seat after moving to the Utah Senate.

Reflecting on her first year in office, Chevrier shared a message on social media earlier this week.

“Wrapping up 2025! Thanks for a fabulous first year representing HD54!” Chevrier wrote. “I thoroughly enjoy working with my neighbors and colleagues to make Utah not only the best place to live and raise families, but also a positive role model for the nation. Here’s to 2026!”

The candidate filing window opened today and runs through January 8, with filings accepted at the Utah County Clerk’s Office.

