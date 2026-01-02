Lehi Representative Kay Christofferson files for reelection

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

Kay Christofferson (R), who represents the eastern part of Lehi, filed for reelection this morning at the Utah County Clerk’s Office. The candidate filing period opened today and runs through January 8.

Christofferson has served in the Utah House of Representatives since 2013 and currently chairs the House Transportation Committee. According to his filing, he plans to campaign through the Republican Convention process while also collecting signatures to secure a spot on the ballot.

With Christofferson’s filing, all of Lehi’s current House incumbents are running for reelection this year.

