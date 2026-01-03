2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #7 AF, Lehi to split costs for Pony Express road extension

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

American Fork and Lehi are taking early steps toward building a long-discussed east-west road connection, though major questions remain before construction can begin.

The American Fork City Council approved an interlocal cooperation agreement Aug. 12 that commits both cities to split costs evenly for the Pony Express Parkway extension. Lehi is expected to consider the same agreement in an upcoming meeting. The project would connect Lehi’s Pony Express Parkway at 1900 South to American Fork’s 700 West, creating a new route intended to relieve traffic on increasingly crowded south side roads.

Mayor Brad Frost emphasized the project’s regional importance while cautioning against worsening congestion in American Fork. Council members echoed concerns about funneling additional traffic onto 700 West before other connecting roads are completed.

The Mountainland Association of Governments approved $12 million for the project, though only $1 million is immediately available for design work. The remaining funding is not expected until 2027, meaning construction is likely several years away. City officials said the delay could allow time to complete other transportation improvements.

Environmental issues could also slow progress. Consultants are studying whether the endangered Ute ladies-tresses plant exists along the proposed route, a factor that could alter the project. Right-of-way acquisitions from property owners is still ahead, though early conversations have been described as positive.

Under the agreement, each city will manage construction and maintenance within its boundaries and split a local match of about $858,687 evenly.