2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #8 Lehi football team begins the Andy Hadfield era

Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School football team took the field under new Head Coach Andy Hadfield this fall, a longtime assistant on the staff of Ed Larson.

Hadfield’s roots run deep, not only in Lehi but in the football program. His grandfather Heber played for the Pioneers in the 1930s, and his father Don and his uncles played in the 1960s. His father played quarterback and was also on the basketball and baseball teams.

Hadfield himself was a three-sport star. He earned All-State honors in both football and basketball and was a member of Lehi’s three-peat basketball championship team from 1996-98. He was also the region long jump champion for three consecutive years as well as a sprinter on the track team.

Hadfield continued his playing career at USU, BYU and SUU, returning to his alma mater originally as a basketball coach in 2014. He was invited to join the football staff for Larson’s second season. He did both for six years until he decided to focus on football when the demands of his growing family made it necessary for him to choose.

“I don’t know if it was the plan to be a head coach someday, but I love Lehi and love the community,” Hadfield said. “My family bleeds purple.”

Hadfield also retained most of his coaching colleagues from the past run of very successful seasons. “As a coach, it’s a nice luxury to surround yourself with people who are better than you are,” he said. “That forces all of us to be better.”

Advertisement

Success also breeds success. “We lost a lot of key players from last year, but the program has been built to a point where reloading with younger players brought up in the program happens reliably every year,” Hadfield said.

“We have depth at all positions,” Hadfield continued. “There are a lot of boys who would start in any other program and are just excited to get a chance to play. There’s been hard competition all through the offseason and the guys who are not starting right now aren’t that far behind.”