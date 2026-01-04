2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #10 Northeast Lehi sees major development momentum in 2025, including Temple, TI Expansion and future Whole Foods and Target

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press

Northeast Lehi saw significant growth and major development approvals in 2025. Large-scale industrial investment, new housing, retail, and civic landmarks marked a turning point for the city’s northeast quadrant.

The most visible sign of progress is the beginning of construction on the LDS Lehi Temple, with groundwork underway.

Equally transformative is Texas Instruments’ massive expansion. The semiconductor giant is building its second 300mm fabrication facility, LFAB2, next to its existing Lehi campus. This $11 billion investment, Utah’s most significant private economic project, is expected to add about 800 jobs and substantially boost analog and embedded chip production. Construction is a prominent sight, with cranes filling the skyline as work races toward a 2026 production launch.

The Lehi City Council approved a major TIF agreement in March, enabling a 29-acre high-end mixed-use development near the Xactware and Ancestry buildings, just north of SR-92. Plans include 133,000 square feet of retail, 285 residential units, and about 900 parking stalls. The retail space will feature upscale restaurants, new-to-market national retailers, and Whole Foods as the anchor grocery.

Target has purchased property in the fast-growing Inverness subdivision by D.R. Horton, which was under active construction in 2025 and is now selling homes. This further highlights the area’s retail potential.