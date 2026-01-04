2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #9 Lehi woman crowned Miss Utah 2025

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

In June, Lehi resident Jordyn Bristol was crowned Miss Utah 2025 and went on to represent the state of Utah at the Miss America Competition in September. Bristol’s grit and unwavering confidence helped her rise above a field of 46 talented, smart, and service-oriented competitors vying for the Miss Utah title.

Bristol has competed with the Miss Utah Organization for the past four years. She is not only deeply engaged in her role as Miss Utah, but also in the city of Lehi, a place she calls home.

“Lehi has been incredible to me. I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many small businesses and service providers, who have generously donated time and sponsorships,” said Bristol.

Representing the state of Utah at the Miss America competition was a dream come true for Bristol.

“Miss America was the most incredible week of my life, and I look back on it with the most amazing and positive memories,” she shared. “I walked away with $6,000 in scholarships and a preliminary talent award, being the 40th woman from Utah to bring this prestigious award home. My hard work and dedication to my God-given gifts paying off in that way was so exciting.”

Bristol appreciates every moment as Miss Utah as she diligently continues to serve the state.

Advertisement

“My year as Miss Utah so far has been beyond my wildest dreams and expectations,” she said. “I have had so many full circle moments from when I was a local titleholder for the last four years, to attending the same events now as Miss Utah.”

Bristol is passionate about fighting food insecurity in Utah. Her community service initiative, a requirement of the Miss America Opportunity, is titled, “Food Insecurity: Outnumber Hunger.” She works with state legislators and non-profit organizations, such as The Policy Project and Utahns Against Hunger, in hopes of “alleviating the stress and the impact that food insecurity has on children and families,” said Bristol.

“I plan on another busy six months leading up to the 100th anniversary celebration of the Miss Utah Scholarship Organization on June 18-20, 2026, at the Capitol Theater,” said Bristol. “My work with ‘Outnumber Hunger’ is ramping up again after the holiday season, where I have spent months advocating for the continuation of SNAP benefits and after-school programs amid a government shutdown. Utah truly cares for its families, and I’m so grateful I am given the opportunity to continue making strides for each of them.”