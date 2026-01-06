Candidates file for Utah legislature races

Sally Francom | Lehi Free Press

Several local lawmakers who represent Lehi on Utah’s capitol hill have filed for reelection in 2026. Two newcomers have also filed.

For the Utah State Senate, Brady Brammer, who occupies Senate District 21, representing portions of North Lehi, Highland, American Fork and Alpine has filed to retain his seat.

For the Utah State House of Representatives, Leah Hansen, district 53, representing portions of West Lehi and Saratoga Springs has filed for reelection, Cory Maloy, who currently represents House District 52, covering much of Lehi, has filed as well.

Lehi’s Kay Christofferson, who chairs the Utah State Transportation Committee is also seeking reelection for House District 53, which covers most of northern Lehi and parts American Fork.

Brammer, Hansen and Maloy will seek reelection only through the Republican party convention system, while Christofferson will utilize both the convention and signature gathering.

Two more candidates appeared in the field on Tuesday, January 6. Republican Ieli Charlie Tautuaa filed to run for House District 52, which is currently held by Maloy. Tautuaa ran for Mayor Lehi in 2025 and was eliminated in the Primary Election. Tautuaa will run by signature gathering and by convention.

John Boyd, of the Forward party, filed for House District 53, currently held by Christofferson. A photo of Tautuaa and Boyd was not available at press time. Boyd indicated in his filing that he will seek the seat only through the convention process.

Candidates must file by Thursday, January 8 at 5 p.m. The 2026 election dates are: Primary June 23, and General, November 3, 2026