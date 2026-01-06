Local teams have multiple state hopefuls as swim season continues

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

It’s about halfway through the swimming competition period, and the picture of which individuals and relay teams might qualify for state berths and a chance at medals is coming into focus.

For the teams at both Lehi and Skyridge high schools, the strength of their squads lies in the girls division this year, although it doesn’t appear at this point that either has enough depth to challenge for a trophy.

On the boys side of the competition, the Falcons have a couple of potential state medalists in individual events and a pair of relay teams that could earn some points. The Pioneers will mainly be looking to get some of their boys an opportunity to gain experience at the state meet.

Based on posted results to this point in the season, here’s a few names to watch for.

In the girls division:

Skyridge senior Kara Moir is a strong medal contender in both the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events and will likely qualify for State in the 100-yard freestyle plus contribute to a relay entrant.

Lehi senior Alyssa Soderquist is a medal favorite in the 100-yard butterfly and a contender in the 100-yard backstroke. She has a qualifying time in the 100-yard freestyle as well and will likely see some relay action.

Falcon junior Jane Beardall is a medal contender in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke and a probable relay participant as well.

Skyridge senior Ava Ellington will likely be a state entrant in the 200-yard individual medley and has posted state-qualifying times in the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard freestyle events. She's also a potential relay-squad member.

Falcon junior Ellie Sintay has earned potential berths in the 500-yard and 200-yard freestyle events. She's close in the 100-yard breaststroke and might swim a relay too.

Skyridge junior Chloe Bowman is a potential medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke and a possible relay-squad member.

Pioneer senior Kalia Hasselbach is close to qualifying for State in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard freestyle and is a probable relay-team member.

Falcon sophomore Victoria La Roche is a potential entrant in the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard individual medley events as well as a relay.

Skyridge is a strong medal contender in the 200-yard medley relay and has state-qualifying times right now in both of the freestyle relays.

Lehi’s squads could potentially crack the state lineups in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

In the boys events:

Falcon senior Connor Clark is a medal contender in the 100-yard breaststroke, the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly and has also recorded state-qualifying times in the 50-yard, 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events as well as the 100-yard backstroke. Clearly he isn’t going to swim all of these events, but he’s positioned to really make a splash at the state meet. He could join a relay squad as well.

Skyridge senior Daniel Wang is a probable state entrant in the 100-yard breaststroke and a likely relay-squad participant.

Falcon freshman Matt Moir hasn't qualified for State in any individual events so far but he's a possible relay-squad member anyway.

The Lehi boys with the best chance to earn a berth at the state meet are sophomore Liam Scott and senior Jeffrey Smith.

Skyridge could potentially advance to State in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay events. The Pioneers are less likely to qualify a relay team.