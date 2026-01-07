Strength-focused support helps disabled adults thrive in Utah County

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

On a recent afternoon in Utah County, Jordyn and Johan talked the way many newly engaged couples do — about a wedding date, the life they want to build and what comes next. They were engaged on Jordyn’s birthday, Dec. 19, 2025, and plan to marry in October 2026. Both are on the autism spectrum, and Jordyn also lives with epilepsy. The couple met as students at American Fork’s Alpine Transition Education Center (ATEC).

Their story is a reminder that for many disabled young adults, the years after high school can be full of promise–if the community continues to provide meaningful pathways and support going forward. Their relationship was built over years of shared time at ATEC. They participated in job training and community activities and spent time with other students. Their story reflects the stability and confidence that dedicated support systems can nurture.

That promise often falters once school-based services end. Families frequently describe adulthood as a “cliff rather than a bridge,” marked by long waitlists, unfamiliar systems and a sudden loss of structure. The routines that anchored students through their teens — predictable schedules, teachers who know their needs, built-in social circles — disappear almost overnight. Parents often become de facto case managers, navigating a maze of agencies and eligibility rules while trying to help their adult children maintain the momentum they built in school.

Utah County has a growing network of programs built on a simple premise: Focus on capability rather than limitation. Disabled adults can and do thrive as workers, students and community members.

Employment remains the most potent and complex factor in adult independence. Utah’s Division of Services for People with Disabilities has adopted an Employment First approach, emphasizing that competitive, integrated work should be the preferred outcome for adults with disabilities who want to work. The philosophy is straightforward: people learn, grow and contribute most when they are part of the broader workforce, not segregated from it. In practice, that means helping individuals secure real jobs in the community with support tailored to their needs, whether that’s preparing a résumé, practicing interview skills, or learning the expectations of a new workplace.

Vocational Rehabilitation, administered through the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation, is often the first stop. Counselors help adults explore careers, access training, develop job skills and connect with employers. For some, that might mean short-term assistance to secure a first job; for others, it may involve longer-term planning, such as identifying a career path that aligns with strengths and interests. For those who need it, supported employment can include job coaching and on-the-job assistance designed to fade as confidence grows. Coaches may help break down tasks, model communication strategies, or troubleshoot challenges that arise during the transition into a new role.

One of the most persistent barriers, however, isn’t paperwork — it’s employer hesitation. Many businesses remain reluctant to hire disabled adults, not out of malice but uncertainty. Concerns about liability, accommodation, or productivity often lead smaller employers, in particular, to assume that hiring carries elevated risk. Some worry they lack the expertise to support a disabled employee or fear making a costly mistake. These concerns, while common, often stem from unfamiliarity and lack of knowledge rather than evidence-based outcomes.

Advertisement

Advocates say those fears rarely match reality. Most accommodations cost little or nothing, and many disabled employees require none beyond clear expectations and consistent communication. Supported employment providers help reduce risk by assisting with onboarding, training, and problem-solving during the adjustment period. They act as a bridge between employer and employee, ensuring both sides understand expectations and have the tools to succeed. When challenges arise, job coaches can intervene early, preventing minor misunderstandings from escalating into larger issues.

Local organizations such as RISE Services and EnableUtah work directly with job seekers and employers, matching individuals to positions based on strengths and interests. Job coaches help ensure expectations are clear on both sides, easing concerns while building long-term success. These organizations often serve as connectors, assisting employers to see the potential in candidates they might otherwise overlook and helping job seekers find workplaces where they can grow.

Stigma, however, can be more challenging to dismantle than. Adults with disabilities are often underestimated or filtered out before an interview begins. For individuals on the autism spectrum, differences in communication style are sometimes mistaken for a lack of competence. Employment specialists stress that inclusive hiring is not charity — it’s workforce development. In a tight labor market, expanding the talent pool is not only equitable but practical.

Businesses that take this step often report unexpected benefits, including lower turnover, strong attention to detail and improved workplace culture. Employees who have struggled to find opportunities elsewhere usually bring loyalty and consistency that employers value. In a county where employers frequently cite labor shortages, overlooking capable workers comes at a cost.

Employment stability is closely tied to continued education and community support. Utah Valley University’s Accessibility Services office helps students with disabilities access coursework, campus resources and career preparation. UVU Continuing Education offers non-credit classes and training options that build skills without the pressure of a traditional degree track, giving adults room to explore interests or strengthen competencies at their own pace.

Transportation remains another critical factor. Even the right job or class is inaccessible without reliable transit. The Utah Transit Authority’s ADA paratransit service helps eligible individuals who cannot consistently use fixed‑route buses reach work, school and appointments, though the application process requires planning. Families often describe transportation as the hinge on which opportunity swings — without it, even the best programs remain out of reach.

For families unsure where to begin, Utah 211 offers a centralized starting point. By dialing 211 or texting a ZIP code, residents can connect with specialists who help identify local resources for employment, education, transportation and community services. This service can be especially valuable for families new to the adult services landscape, offering guidance at a time when the path forward can feel overwhelming.

Community support extends beyond programs and agencies. Faith groups, civic organizations, neighbors and employers all play a role — mentoring, offering rides, helping with interview practice, or rethinking hiring practices to focus on strengths rather than assumptions. These small acts of inclusion often shape daily life more than any formal program.

Advertisement

Jordyn and Johan’s story is hopeful, but it is not exceptional. It is ordinary in the best sense: two young adults planning a future. Our community’s and Utah County’s responsibility is to ensure that the future includes access to meaningful work, continued learning and genuine belonging — not as acts of goodwill, but as recognition of capability already present.

Utah County Resources:

Utah 211 (United Way of Utah County)

https://www.utah211.org

Utah State Office of Rehabilitation (Vocational Rehabilitation)

https://jobs.utah.gov/usor

Utah Division of Services for People with Disabilities (DSPD)

RISE Services

EnableUtah

https://www.enableutah.org

Wasatch Behavioral Health

Utah Valley University – Accessibility Services

https://www.uvu.edu/accessibility-services

Alpine Transition Education Center (ATEC)

https://atec.alpineschools.org

Utah Transit Authority – ADA Paratransit

https://www.rideuta.com/Rider-Info/Accessibility/Paratransit