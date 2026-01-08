Connect with us

Lehi City News

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk near Lehi High School

Lehi City News

Details emerge about hobby store crime suspects and arrest

Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #10 Northeast Lehi sees major development momentum in 2025, including Temple, TI Expansion and future Whole Foods and Target

Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #6 New Lehi City Hall complex nears completion, hosts first City Council meeting

Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #5 Lehi police arrest 7‑Eleven clerk, others in 2025 sex‑crime investigations

Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #4 Changes on Pioneer Crossing: Its impact on Lehi

Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #3 Lehi City finishes fiber project with city-wide connectivity

Education Lehi City News

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #1 ASD split progress, Aspen Peaks School District board members, leadership chosen

Lehi City News Local News

Emily Lockhart to fill open seat on Lehi City Council

Lehi City News

Lehi’s TSSD sewer rates to increase over 100% by 2027

Lehi City News

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk near Lehi High School

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

At approximately 7:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7, a female juvenile pedestrian was struck by a northbound truck at 180 N 500 E, in front of Lehi High School. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

The Lehi Police Department and emergency services personnel responded to the scene. “The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in good condition,” said Jeanteil Livingston, Public Information Officer for Lehi Police.

The truck driver remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities. The driver was cited and released.

“The incident remains under investigation by Lehi Police,” said Livingston.

Police remind all drivers and pedestrians to use caution at crosswalks. Drivers are urged to yield to pedestrians, stay alert and obey all traffic signs and signals.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *