Pedestrian struck in crosswalk near Lehi High School

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

At approximately 7:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 7, a female juvenile pedestrian was struck by a northbound truck at 180 N 500 E, in front of Lehi High School. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk when she was hit.

The Lehi Police Department and emergency services personnel responded to the scene. “The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in good condition,” said Jeanteil Livingston, Public Information Officer for Lehi Police.

The truck driver remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities. The driver was cited and released.

“The incident remains under investigation by Lehi Police,” said Livingston.

Police remind all drivers and pedestrians to use caution at crosswalks. Drivers are urged to yield to pedestrians, stay alert and obey all traffic signs and signals.