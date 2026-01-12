Falcon girls hoops earns two big wins

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School girls basketball team produced two big victories in back-to-back final tune-ups last week before the upcoming Region 3 season. The Falcons now have an overall record of 9-5 on the season.

Jan. 6: Skyridge 74, Layton 41

The Falcons took control from the start at home against the Lancers, surging ahead 20-9 in the first quarter and widening the margin to 37-19 at the break. The teams played even in the third period, but Skyridge outscored the visitors 23-8 in the final stanza for a runaway victory.

Ten players registered points in this contest as most players on the roster got some varsity minutes. Sophomore guard Elena Chiara netted a team-high 13 points with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in a good all-around effort from her.

Senior guard Lily Grant also had a nice floor game with 11 points, four boards, three assists and three steals, as did sophomore guard Hallee Sheffield with seven points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Senior forward Aiden Beck contributed 10 points including a pair of triples while freshman guard Nalei Nelson garnered eight points and three boards.

Senior guards Abby Dotson and Kyah Perkins posted seven points apiece, junior guard Ava Habbas scored five points and senior forward Ariane Moeai provided four rebounds. Junior guard Leah Arnell had four points.

The team converted 20-of-25 (80%) attempts from the charity stripe, combined for 17 steals and won the rebound battle 25-18.

Jan. 7: Skyridge 72, Morgan 48

The story for this game was similar except that it was played on the road. The Falcons expanded a 16-9 first-quarter advantage to 41-21 at the half. The third-period production was again close, but a 15-9 run by Skyridge down the stretch secured another comfortable win.

The Falcons sank 14 shots from long distance in this contest and had 20 assists on 26 made field goals. It was another active defensive game as well with 13 steals and two blocks.

In the high-effort department, Sheffield led nine scorers with a game-high 18 points along with seven assists, four steals and a block. Chiara’s 13 points included a trio of treys plus five boards, eight assists, three steals and a block.

Moeai added 10 points with three rebounds while Perkins amassed eight points, Grant and Beck made six each and Dotson provided five points.

The Falcons open Region 3 play on Tuesday (Jan. 13) as they welcome Lehi for a 6 p.m. contest, followed by the boys varsity matchup at 7:30 p.m. On Friday (Jan. 16), Skyridge visits Lone Peak with the same start times.