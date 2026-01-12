Pioneer matmen edge Falcons in dual meet

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys wrestling team prevailed 43-36 over the Skyridge grapplers in an exciting back-and-forth dual meet Thursday (Jan. 8) at Lehi.

“It was a great match tonight,” said Lehi Coach Dan Rice. “Our wrestlers stepped up when they needed it to get the job done. We still have a lot of work to do before divisionals.”

Here’s how the individual battles went in each weight class:

At 106, freshman Beckett Berglund (Skyridge) prevailed over sophomore Cole Burrup (Lehi) by fall at 1:44.

At 113, junior Sawyer Richins (Lehi) defeated freshman Jack Christensen (Skyridge) by 16-1 technical fall at 2:52.

At 120, sophomore Luke Stott (Skyridge) pinned sophomore Tyson Cowan (Lehi) at 3:17.

At 126, senior Kole Wootton (Lehi) registered a technical fall 20-4 over senior Richard Spiker (Skyridge) at 3:39.

At 132, sophomore Tristen Roberts (Lehi) scored a fall over junior Easton Vandehei (Skyridge) at 3:14.

At 138, sophomore Jacob Millward (Skyridge) pinned senior Boston Richins (Lehi) at 1:07.

At 144, senior Kenneth Fink (Lehi) earned a fall over junior Lucas Malmfeldt (Skyridge) at 3:22.

At 150, sophomore Max Linford (Lehi) topped junior Grant Eldredge (Skyridge) by pin at 4:34.

At 157, sophomore Adam Hoyal (Lehi) bested freshman Chance Sherman (Skyridge) with a fall at 1:02.

At 165, junior Keamyn Hatch (Lehi) pinned senior Dallin Davidson (Skyridge) at 4:49.

At 175, senior Chandler Curtis (Skyridge) managed a fall over junior Joshua Selph (Lehi) at 3:38.

At 190, senior Ryan Cannon (Lehi) battled junior Crash Sherman (Skyridge) in the closest bout of the evening and pulled out an 8-6 decision for the win.

At 215, senior Carter Johnson (Skyridge) posted a pin over junior Ryker Bylsma (Lehi) at 2:49.

At 285, senior Bradshaw Cox (Skyridge) retired freshman Luke Lewis (Lehi) in the quickest match of the event, getting a fall in 43 seconds.

Both teams are scheduled to compete in the upcoming 6A Duals on Jan. 23 at Skyridge.