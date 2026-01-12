Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Pioneer matmen edge Falcons in dual meet

Lehi Sports

Local teams have multiple state hopefuls as swim season continues

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls go 3-2 in holiday-time hoops

Lehi Sports

2025 TOP TEN LEHI NEWS STORIES: #8 Lehi football team begins the Andy Hadfield era

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys show progress in holiday tourney

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls go 2-1 in late December hoops contests

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys come in fifth at Cali hoops tourney

Lehi Sports

Lehi Free Press

Lehi Sports

LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

Lehi Sports

Pioneer matmen edge Falcons in dual meet

Published

3 hours ago

on

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi boys wrestling team prevailed 43-36 over the Skyridge grapplers in an exciting back-and-forth dual meet Thursday (Jan. 8) at Lehi.

“It was a great match tonight,” said Lehi Coach Dan Rice. “Our wrestlers stepped up when they needed it to get the job done. We still have a lot of work to do before divisionals.” 

Here’s how the individual battles went in each weight class:

  • At 106, freshman Beckett Berglund (Skyridge) prevailed over sophomore Cole Burrup (Lehi) by fall at 1:44.
  • At 113, junior Sawyer Richins (Lehi) defeated freshman Jack Christensen (Skyridge) by 16-1 technical fall at 2:52.
  • At 120, sophomore Luke Stott (Skyridge) pinned sophomore Tyson Cowan (Lehi) at 3:17.
  • At 126, senior Kole Wootton (Lehi) registered a technical fall 20-4 over senior Richard Spiker (Skyridge) at 3:39.
  • At 132, sophomore Tristen Roberts (Lehi) scored a fall over junior Easton Vandehei (Skyridge) at 3:14.
  • At 138, sophomore Jacob Millward (Skyridge) pinned senior Boston Richins (Lehi) at 1:07.
  • At 144, senior Kenneth Fink (Lehi) earned a fall over junior Lucas Malmfeldt (Skyridge) at 3:22.
  • At 150, sophomore Max Linford (Lehi) topped junior Grant Eldredge (Skyridge) by pin at 4:34.
  • At 157, sophomore Adam Hoyal (Lehi) bested freshman Chance Sherman (Skyridge) with a fall at 1:02.
  • At 165, junior Keamyn Hatch (Lehi) pinned senior Dallin Davidson (Skyridge) at 4:49.
  • At 175, senior Chandler Curtis (Skyridge) managed a fall over junior Joshua Selph (Lehi) at 3:38.
  • At 190, senior Ryan Cannon (Lehi) battled junior Crash Sherman (Skyridge) in the closest bout of the evening and pulled out an 8-6 decision for the win.
  • At 215, senior Carter Johnson (Skyridge) posted a pin over junior Ryker Bylsma (Lehi) at 2:49.
  • At 285, senior Bradshaw Cox (Skyridge) retired freshman Luke Lewis (Lehi) in the quickest match of the event, getting a fall in 43 seconds.

Both teams are scheduled to compete in the upcoming 6A Duals on Jan. 23 at Skyridge.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *