Pioneer boys earn split results in hoops

The Lehi High School boys basketball team pulled out a thrilling overtime victory last week but dropped the opening Region 3 contest on Friday. The Pioneers have a 5-8 record overall.

Jan. 6: Lehi 64, Weber 61 (OT)

The Pioneers played a fast-paced, close game with the Warriors from start to finish but managed to pull out an exciting win in extra time with the enthusiastic support of the Junior Pioneer players in attendance for their special evening.

Lehi had the 14-11 advantage at the end of the initial period, but Weber flipped it in the second quarter to earn a slim 29-28 margin at the break. The teams were knotted at 44-all entering the final stanza and the score stood at 56 apiece when the clock ran out, bringing on overtime.

The battle continued in extra time and wasn’t decided until the final minute. The key sequence included the Warriors missing two free throws with the massed Junior Pioneers making a big racket in front of them and junior forward Tuk Howe getting the defensive rebound.

Howe set the screen on the other end as well to allow junior guard Ashton Shewell to sink a triple that gave Lehi a four-point cushion. Weber closed within one point with 37 seconds to go, but a pair of free throws after intentional fouls plus a tremendous swat block by Shewell secured the outcome.

Four players scored in double figures for Lehi, led by Shewell’s double-double of 23 points including three treys and 10 rebounds plus four assists and that emphatic block.

Senior guard Nate Rosenlof added 13 points with seven boards and three assists, senior guard Trevor Anderson netted 11 points and Howe finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Griffin Reid garnered four boards and senior forward Isaac Smith got three.

“We were able to find a way to beat a physical and determined Region 1 team,” said Coach Reed Bromley. “Defensively we did not put together complete possessions and offensively we did not have the necessary ball and man movement.

“However, I thought that going down the stretch we made enough shots and plays to give ourselves a chance to win,” he said. “It was our Junior Pioneer Night, and those future Pioneers brought volume and energy that was felt. I’d dare say that they put their fingers on the winning scale too.”

Jan. 9: American Fork 68, Lehi 56

The visiting Cavemen started blazing hot, racing out to a 20-11 advantage in the first quarter and leading 36-22 at the half. A Howe trey early in the fourth period capped a Pioneer comeback try and drew them within six points, but American Fork responded and held them off to get the win.

Shewell led the Lehi effort with 28 points including 10-of-12 at the line plus eight rebounds and three steals. Howe collected 13 points and six boards, Anderson scored 11 and Rosenlof contributed four points with six rebounds and three assists.

“We got off to a bad start, and you can’t do that against a good team,” Bromley said. “I’m very proud of the adjustments the boys made and the heart they showed in our first Region 3 game. Ashton led the way in scoring from the perimeter as well as inside and getting to the line.

“I was happy that Tillman Huish was able to get some time,” the coach went on. Huish has been out for the past month with an injury. “We’re still learning that it’s hard to win. We fought back and got it to six in the fourth, but a player went down and we all stopped expecting a call and they hit a three.

“I think the difference was our slow start and the efficiency with which or well-coached opponent scored,” Bromley said. “They have a number of good players. I was proud that we held our own on the glass and very much appreciated the support of our fans from the student body and community.”

Region 3 competition continues on Tuesday (Jan. 13) when Lehi will visit cross-town rival Skyridge. Varsity game times are 6 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys. On Friday (Jan. 16) the Pioneers welcome Davis for a non-league contest at 7 p.m.