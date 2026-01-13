Public invited to view results of Lehi Legacy project

Three to be inducted into Lehi Hall of Fame

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

A five-year effort to document and enshrine the history of Lehi High School athletics is culminating in the induction of three distinguished individuals into the Hall of Fame for Coaches and Contributors on Tuesday (Jan. 20) in conjunction with the evening’s basketball games.

Selected by a committee of long-time community members chaired by Athletics Director Quincy Lewis, the three to be honored are Lou Andrus, Russ Felt and Lynn Allan. The induction ceremony will take place right after the girls varsity basketball game at about 6:30 p.m. The boys game will follow at 7 p.m.

“We are excited to begin our Lehi Athletics Hall of Fame for coaches and contributors and have our inaugural induction of three well-deserving Lehi coaches,” Lewis said.

“The Hall of Fame is the last piece of the Lehi Legacy project. We would invite all community members to come enjoy a really special evening in conjunction with our girls and boys basketball games, especially those who know the individuals we’re honoring,” he continued.

“We have so much to be proud of with Lehi High School over the years,” Lewis added. “I am just grateful we could have the support to recognize our long successful athletics history here.”

Lewis started the Lehi Legacy project shortly after coming to Lehi in 2020 as the head basketball coach and athletics director. The project has been completed in phases since then as resources have been made available to continue the work.

The school reconstruction was being completed at the time Lewis arrived and included the brand new field house, in effect a “blank canvas” that Lewis wanted to use to celebrate the school’s history of accomplishments in athletics.

The Legacy project started with the installation of trophy cases on the north outside wall of the field house and hanging a banner for every state championship from the rafters above the main gym’s elevated walkway. Banners for Lehi’s All Sports Awards were added on the east wall.

The project now includes the following components at the locations indicated:

Pioneer Hall (east outside hall of the main gym): Includes more trophy cases and banners for outstanding high-level specialty awards received by Lehi athletes.

State Championship teams (south wall of the main gym along the upstairs walkway): Includes an image and roster for every one of the 50 Lehi teams that have won a state title to date.

Lehi Legends (north outside wall of the main gym above the trophy cases): Includes an image and award description for every Lehi athlete who has won a state-level MVP award or a national award.

Individual title winners (east outside hallway of the main gym): Includes the names of every individual state champion and state medalist by sport in which such honors are given. With one exception, the background photos used for the panels are actual Lehi athletes.

Academic All-State (south outside hallway of the main gym): Includes the names of every Lehi student-athlete who has received this award, listed by year and sport.

Hall of Fame for Coaches and Contributors (west wall of the main gym along the upstairs walkway): Will begin with a panel for each of the three 2026 inductees with a photo and description of their contributions at the school.

The plan is to add new names and photos each year as Lehi athletes and teams earn more titles and honors in the appropriate categories. It’s anticipated that new members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame each year as well.

In addition, visitors may notice that there are photos mounted in the west windows of the main gym. These are also high-performing Lehi athletes selected to represent their various teams at the school.

Check out the Jan. 29 issue of the Lehi Free Press for more about the new Hall of Fame members.