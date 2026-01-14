APSD holds student logo design contest

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The newly formed Aspen Peaks School District (APSD) is inviting high school students within the district to help shape its visual identity through a logo design contest.

The contest is open to students in grades 9 through 12 who attend schools in the APSD boundaries. They began accepting submissions Jan. 6 with a final deadline of Jan. 31. Logo submissions should be emailed to amber4schoolboard@gmail.com, and designs should be submitted in a PDF or PNG format.

District leaders say the contest is intended to showcase student creativity while giving young designers a meaningful role in the launch of the new district. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three designs, with $500 for first-place, $250 for second-place, and $150 for third-place.

Aspen Peaks Board President Diane Knight said the district is enthusiastic about involving students in this defining project.

“Our students are incredibly talented, and this contest gives them a voice in launching our new district,” Knight said. “Finalists will have the opportunity to work with professional designers to refine their submissions, providing a valuable, real-world learning experience. We can’t wait to see their creative ideas come to life.”

The Aspen Peaks name was selected last year following extensive community input after voters approved the division of Alpine School District into three separate districts. The name reflects both the region’s geography and its sense of community. The “Peaks” reference the area’s close connection to the mountains, while “Aspen” symbolizes the aspen tree, known for growing in interconnected groves with shared root systems.

District officials hope the logo will reflect these themes of connection, growth and local identity as APSD repares for its first years of operation.