OPINION: Albrecht expresses concerns and gratitude for her years of public service

Tomorrow will mark the tenth anniversary of my swearing-in as a member of Lehi’s City Council. My departure from service has been both abrupt and unexpected. After much reflection, I wish to share a few parting thoughts as I take up my permanent place as a private citizen.

This decision was made after careful deliberation and with deep respect for the office. While I cannot deny that I have long craved peace and anonymity, these were not my motivations. I was prepared and eager to complete my remaining term. Following the election in November, however, it was clear that my fellow citizens desired a change in representation, which I respect and honor with this decision. For any who may feel that I have betrayed their trust by my resignation, I offer a sincere apology.

Many times over these recent weeks I have read the farewell address given by George Washington, and while I don’t presume to compare either my service or situation to his in any way, many of his conclusions about our young nation can be applied to the circumstances in which Lehi now finds itself: we are a young community, growing quickly, within which there are daily new challenges and difficulties to be navigated. His address is equal parts gratitude and admonishment, both of which resonate deeply with me.

It’s often said that local government is the most impactful in the lives of everyday citizens. I would venture to add that in no other sphere of government is the decision-maker so directly accountable for those decisions. In short, I live here too. I’m not immune to the consequences of the decisions I have made, for good or ill. Knowing that I, and hopefully my descendants, will spend our lives here has been an ever-present reminder of the weight that each vote carries. I implore my fellow citizens and fellow public servants to be ever mindful of that fact and to give each other grace, even in disagreement. Simply put, we are all in this together.

It is surely apparent that in the past decade, the community spirit of unity and mutual respect in Lehi has declined to an extent that I did not think was possible. I have grown increasingly concerned that the introduction of partisan politics into our local government serves less to represent the interests of the majority than to divide our citizens into factions. These same dangers were present even in Washington’s time. He warned against them repeatedly, in words that remain painfully relevant:

“…the common and continual mischiefs of the spirit of party are sufficient to make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it. It serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection.” — George Washington, Farewell Address (1796), excerpt

I wholeheartedly denounce any efforts to divide us in this manner. My concerns do not stem from bitterness or negativity, but from a profound sense of responsibility and a sincere desire for Lehi’s government to be a true reflection of its people.

I also wish to express an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the honor and privilege I have had to serve you these ten years. I have felt, time and again, prayers offered on my behalf by so many of you. Together with the love and encouragement perpetually present from my family and friends, your support has been the foundation that grounded me.

Having served faithfully and constantly, insomuch as my limited ability has allowed, I now look forward to the peaceful enjoyment of those things which we have built together, with the hope that Lehi’s future citizens will grant me a measure of forgiveness for my mistakes and an acknowledgement that my imperfections were nonetheless mitigated by a pure love of my fellow citizens and a desire for their health and happiness. I will remain your friend and neighbor, forever proud to be a citizen of Lehi.

Paige Albrecht

Lehi, Utah