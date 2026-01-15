Be a change-maker: Lehi Cares Coalition to hold open house

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Cares Coalition is hosting a volunteer open house on Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Lehi’s Broadbent Center, 128 N 100 E. All community members are invited to attend and learn more about the coalition and how to get involved in strengthening the community.

Inspired by the rich heritage of the community, Lehi Cares envisions “a thriving, connected, inclusive community that is committed to continuously nurturing academic achievement, emotional health and multifaceted opportunities for all of our youth — empowering the pioneering leaders of tomorrow, supporting families and maximizing public safety through proactive engagement.”

“The goal of the coalition is to prevent problem behaviors before they start by building a community where youth feel connected and supported,” said Marieke Swink, Lehi Cares Coordinator.

“The coalition is currently made up of key leaders and community board members from across Lehi and partners with organizations, schools, teachers, businesses, faith groups, parents and youth. Together, we share prevention and community resources, support local events and implement prevention-focused programs that strengthen family communication and promote healthy youth development,” added Swink.

Lehi Cares welcomes all youth and adults in the community to the open house. For anyone committed to community change, the coalition provides an ideal platform. The open house will offer ideas on how to give back to Lehi through community outreach events.

All attendees can enjoy refreshments and promotional giveaways while learning how to get involved in the community and connect with other people who want to make a difference.