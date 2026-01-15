Lehi and Skyridge Girls Wrestlers Battle Through Injuries at 6A Dual Championship

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

The Girls 6A Dual Wrestling Championship took place on Jan. 10, bringing together some of the top high school programs in Utah for a day of competitive folkstyle wrestling. Teams competing included Herriman, Westlake, Skyridge, Lehi, Cedar Valley, and American Fork.

Despite a challenging month leading up to the tournament marked by injuries, the Lehi and Skyridge girls teams showed resilience, determination, and noticeable improvement throughout the day. Several injured wrestlers from both programs were unable to compete but remained on the sidelines, cheering on their teammates and providing support.

American Fork also participated, entering the tournament with three wrestlers who competed with Lehi and Skyridge. Coaches and athletes alike noted strong performances and steady growth from the AF wrestlers as the program continues to take shape.

Round 1

Lehi opened the tournament with a narrow 36–30 loss to Westlake. Lehi earned five pins from Kamryn Keele, Charlotte Corless, Halle Stinger, Paisley Perkins, and Mari Traylor.

Skyridge faced Herriman in the first round and lost 65–18. Skyridge’s points came from pins by Gwen Andra, Isabella Alves, and Shaelynn Willes.

Round 2

Lehi received a bye in the second round.

Skyridge defeated Westlake 47–17. Jade Stumph recorded a 15–0 technical fall, while Isabella Alves, Emma Brown, McKynlee Shafer, Madison Sherman, Karmen Workman, and Gwen Andra all earned pins. American Fork wrestler Lacey Watrous also recorded a pin while competing with Skyridge.

Round 3

Skyridge received a bye in the third round.

Lehi lost to Cedar Valley 63–15. Halle Stinger earned a technical fall (18–1), Mari Traylor secured a pin, and Kamryn Keele won by major decision, 14–6.

Round 4

Skyridge faced Cedar Valley and fell 66–18, with pins from Emma Brown, Madison Sherman, and McKynlee Shafer.

Lehi lost to Herriman 49–18. Mari Traylor and Charlotte Corless each earned pins, while American Fork’s Aleana Curl added a pin competing with Lehi.

Round 5

In the final dual, Skyridge defeated Lehi 33–24. Lehi recorded pins from Mari Traylor, Charlotte Corless, and Kamryn Keele. Skyridge secured four pins from Emma Brown, Madison Sherman, Karmen Workman, and Jade Stumph, along with a decision win by McKynlee Shafer.

Skyridge head coach Brian Bond acknowledged the challenges his team has faced in recent weeks, particularly with injuries and first-year wrestlers adjusting to the demands of the season. “It’s been a rough month with injuries, and girls are in their first year learning about the grind of the season. We are going to keep working on it, keep grinding, and get through it. They’re doing an excellent job and just fighting hard,” Bond said. “We’re excited and couldn’t be prouder of these guys.”

While the championship results did not favor Lehi or Skyridge in the standings, both programs left the tournament with valuable experience, strong individual performances, and optimism for continued growth. For American Fork, the competition marked another step forward in building a dedicated girls’ wrestling program, with coaches hopeful that increased participation will lead to a whole team in the coming seasons.

As the season continues, all three programs aim to heal, refine technique, and build on the progress displayed at the 6A Dual Championship.