LFD Captain Ricky Evan turns in boots after 35 years, public invited to open house

After 35 years of dedicated service, Lehi Fire Captain, Ricky Evans is turning in his boots and stepping into retirement. Evans has served the Lehi community for 35 years and has been an asset to the Lehi Fire Department.

Evans began his career in 1990 as an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) volunteer and was hired full-time in 2000, becoming the first-ever EMS Captain. Following the merger of the Fire and EMS departments, Evans advanced to the rank of Fire Captain.

The department will honor Captain Evans at an open house on Thursday, Jan. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at Station 84, located at 3495 W 1500 N, Lehi. The community is invited to attend and celebrate Evans and his many years of dedicated service.

“For the past 35 years, Captain Ricky Evans has proudly served the citizens of Lehi. He began his career in 1990 as a volunteer with Lehi EMS, where he helped set the standard for emergency medical care in the community,” said Lehi City Deputy Fire Chief, Tim Robinson. “When he wasn’t working his full-time job or spending time with his family, Ricky could be found at the station, ready to respond. During his time as a volunteer, he served in several leadership roles and was instrumental in shaping the early success of the program.”

Evans’ contributions were instrumental in shaping the fire department’s expansion and development.

“Ricky was hired as Lehi’s first full-time EMS Captain. When the Fire Department and EMS Department later merged, he transitioned to the rank of Fire Captain. Throughout these changes, Captain Evans remained a key contributor to the growth and progression of the Lehi Fire Department. As the department expanded, he consistently ensured that his crews were prepared to serve the community at the highest level,” said Robinson.

Evans’ commitment to serving the Lehi community has always been his top priority.

“Lehi has always come first for Captain Evans. If he doesn’t know who you are, he will go out of his way to introduce himself—just for the chance to get to know you,” said Robinson. “According to Ricky, Lehi Round-Up Week is a ‘national holiday’ and should be treated as such. Within the halls of the fire station, he is affectionately known as the unofficial ‘Mayor of Lehi,’” said Robinson.

“Captain Ricky Evans is a brother and a friend, and he will be deeply missed. The Lehi Fire Department will always be a place he can call home,” concluded Robinson.