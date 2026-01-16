Lehi Round-Up Rodeo awarded third safest arena grounds

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Round-Up Rodeo was honored with third place in the “Best Footing Award” category among 150 competitors in the Wilderness Circuit this past December. The Justin Best Footing Award for the Wilderness Circuit is a prestigious award from the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) recognizing the best ground for barrel racers.

“The Best Footing Award” is respected in the rodeo world, as it recognizes committees for their ability to create the safest and most consistent arena ground for barrel horses and other livestock, a crucial factor for athlete well-being and performance.

The award is voted on by WPRA members and recognizes the immense hard work and time the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo committee dedicates to ensuring a safe arena.

“It is a process to keep the grounds safe. We use the right equipment to dig and groom the arena dirt about 10 days before the rodeo starts, and we water the arena with the right amount of moisture in the dirt to help ensure that the ground is safe,” said Cal Jacklin, Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Arena Director.

The process to improve the arena ground was initiated in the spring of 2022 when the rodeo committee collaborated with Julie Herman, the WPRA Director of the Wilderness Circuit; Amy Bush, local WPRA barrel racer; Brian Bush of BD Excavation; and Arik Nelson of AC Excavating to look at ways to improve the arena ground.

“In 2022, Nelson brought in his equipment and leveled the ground in the arena. Bush and BD Excavation allowed the rodeo committee to use their tractor as well as Black Widow Arena groomer to prepare the rodeo arena. BJ Benson, the Lehi City Streets Department manager, and crew helped to water the arena with their water truck,” said Jacklin.

Advertisement

Today, Nelson and Benson continue to support the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo committee by leveling the ground and allowing the use of the water truck each year.

The Lehi Round-Up Rodeo received $400 and a plaque for third place in the “Best Footing Award.” They were also invited to the WPRA Star Celebration Luncheon that honored the 15 barrel racers that qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

“The Lehi Round-Up Rodeo is very grateful for the WPRA and the Barrel Racers in the Wilderness Circuit selecting us for this award. We are also grateful for the association with the WPRA to make the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo ground in the arena safe for the barrel racers, animal athletes, and other rodeo athletes. The Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Board and Committee are grateful for the opportunity to serve the rodeo athletes in their journey to qualify for the NFR, our community celebration, and all the folks that attend the rodeo each year,” Jacklin shared.

He also expressed gratitude to Nelson, Benson and Amy and Brian Bush for their help in improving the rodeo grounds.

The 2026 Lehi Round-Up Rodeo will be held Wednesday, June 24, through Saturday, June 27, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Get tickets now, as they sell out every year due to high demand. Tickets are available at https://www.rodeoticket.com/rodeos/lehi-round-up-rodeo/2026/tickets.