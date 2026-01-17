Irish dance academy to open in Lehi

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

A new chapter for Irish dance is beginning in Utah County as Dara Irish Dance Academy prepares to open in Lehi, offering families a unique blend of traditional Irish dance training, athletics, and mindset-focused coaching. Founded by longtime Irish dancer and certified teacher Amelia Walker, the academy will begin classes on February 16, with registration now open.

Walker’s journey to opening Dara Irish Dance Academy has been decades in the making. With more than 20 years of experience in Irish dance, she describes opening her own school as a dream that began when she was just 11 years old. Over the years, she has built a career as a competitive dancer, professional performer, coach and choreographer, eventually earning certification as a TCRG teacher under An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha, the internationally recognized governing body of Irish dance.

“Lehi is a community that values family, commitment and opportunity,” Walker said. “It felt like the right place to build something meaningful.”

For Walker, Irish dance has been more than a performance art: it has been a formative influence on her personal growth. She credits the discipline and rigor of the dance style with shaping her confidence, resilience and work ethic — lessons she hopes to pass on to her students.

“Irish dance taught me pride in hard work,” she said. “My goal is to create a training environment where dancers are challenged and supported not just in their technique, but in their mindset, confidence and personal development as well.”

Although classes officially begin in February, interest from local families has already been substantial. Walker said parents have expressed enthusiasm about having an Irish dance school in the area that emphasizes both technical excellence and emotional growth.

Advertisement

“Families really appreciate the thoughtful approach we’re taking,” she said. “There’s excitement about a program that balances discipline with encouragement and helps dancers build confidence alongside skill.”

Dara Irish Dance Academy focuses exclusively on traditional Irish dance, including both soft-shoe and heavy-shoe styles. Classes are available for dancers ranging from early beginners to advanced and championship-track athletes. Walker’s history of coaching dancers at all levels has shaped a curriculum designed to support a wide range of goals, whether students are dancing recreationally or preparing for high-level competition. Each class emphasizes strong fundamentals, musicality, posture, precision and work ethic.

The academy welcomes dancers ages 4 and up, and no prior dance experience is required. Beginners are introduced to Irish dance in a supportive, structured environment. At the same time, experienced dancers receive placement guidance to ensure they join the level best suited to their abilities and long-term growth.

“Our goal is for every dancer to feel supported, challenged, and truly at home,” Walker said. “Whether they’re brand new or continuing their journey, we want them to grow both on and off the dance floor.”

What sets Dara Irish Dance Academy apart from other studios, Walker explained, is its coaching-based approach that integrates technical training with mental and emotional development.

“As much as Irish dance is physical, mindset influences everything,” she said. “Confidence, focus, resilience and composure on stage all come from mental preparation.”

Irish dance is known for its highly disciplined style, and its hallmarks are still arms, strong posture and precise footwork. Rather than relying on expressive upper-body movement, dancers convey emotion and individuality through control, presence and strength. Walker says Dara’s training honors that tradition while helping dancers perform with confidence and personal power.

“Our environment is structured and growth-driven,” she said. “We hold high standards, but we also emphasize support and athlete-centered coaching.”

Advertisement

Walker believes the benefits of Irish dance extend far beyond choreography. Physically, it builds strength, stamina, coordination and posture. Mentally, it encourages discipline, perseverance, goal-setting and emotional regulation under pressure. Culturally, it connects dancers to Irish music, rhythm and storytelling. And socially, it fosters a sense of belonging and teamwork.

“I’ve seen firsthand how dance can shape identity and resilience,” Walker said. “I want dancers to leave with life skills of how to work hard, stay coachable, trust the process and rise through effort.”

Classes will be in professional dance studio spaces throughout the Lehi area. Beginners typically meet once per week, while upper-level and championship-track dancers train multiple days per week to support conditioning and competitive readiness. As the academy grows, Walker plans to expand class offerings and training opportunities to meet increasing demand.

Performance and competition are also part of the Dara Irish Dance Academy vision. The school plans to participate in community performances, cultural events and Irish dance competitions for dancers who choose a competitive track. Performance readiness is intentionally built into the curriculum, allowing students to gain on-stage confidence at a pace appropriate to their goals.

“Creating a space where dancers can grow in confidence, skill and belonging has long been a goal of mine,” she said. “Knowing this academy can positively contribute to Utah County for years to come makes it all worthwhile.”

Walker hopes Dara Irish Dance Academy will become a trusted training home for dancers throughout the region, known for its integrity, technical excellence and commitment to each student’s well-being.

“Above all, I want this to be a place where dancers are consistently challenged, genuinely supported and deeply inspired,” she said. “If they leave not just as stronger performers, but as more confident and resilient individuals, then we’ve succeeded.”

For more information about classes, locations and registration, visit darairishdance.com.