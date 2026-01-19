Pinkbox Doughnuts has sweet grand opening in American Fork

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

American Fork residents and visitors alike braved cold January temperatures, traffic congestion, and hours-long lines on Saturday morning to be part of a moment many had anticipated for months: the grand opening of Pinkbox Doughnuts’ first northern Utah location.

The shop officially opened its doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at 610 W. Main Street. By the time the doors officially opened and the ribbon cutting marked the grand opening, a massive line zigzagged around the building and stretched down the street. With on-site parking quickly overwhelmed, many customers parked at nearby businesses, including the Target across Main Street, and walked over to secure a box of the famous doughnuts.

Pinkbox marked the occasion with a full slate of grand-opening festivities, including raffles, prizes, exclusive merchandise, a live DJ, and both adult and child doughnut-eating contests. Customers who purchased a half-dozen doughnuts or more received a limited-edition Pinkbox T-shirt, adding to the excitement and sense of celebration.

By mid-morning, the crowd had grown so large that staff were forced to cap the line, eventually turning some customers away when it became clear there would not be enough doughnuts to serve everyone. Some attendees reported waiting more than six hours in line, a testament to the brand’s popularity and the enthusiasm surrounding its Utah County debut.

Many people waiting in line wore pink clothing or Pinkbox merchandise, proudly showing their “Pink spirit” while chatting with strangers, sharing coffee, and swapping stories about favorite doughnut flavors. Families brought children bundled in coats, teenagers posed for photos, and longtime fans compared notes on which signature doughnuts they hoped would still be available by the time they reached the counter.

Michael Crandall, chief business officer of Amazing Brands, the parent company of Pinkbox Doughnuts, said that sense of connection played a major role in bringing the brand to Utah County.

“What brings us to American Fork is the people, the community, and Utah in general,” Crandall said. “We’re thrilled. This is really our first location outside of home. We do have a location in St. George, but northern Utah has been on our radar for a very long time.”

Pinkbox was founded in Las Vegas and is known for its bright pink branding, creative doughnut designs, and over-the-top flavor combinations. While the brand has expanded steadily, Crandall emphasized that entering a new market, especially one as family-oriented as northern Utah, was something the company approached carefully.

“It took us a while to get here, but we wanted it to be special and perfect,” he said. “We didn’t want to rush anything.”

According to Crandall, choosing American Fork was the result of extensive research, multiple visits, and conversations with residents and leaders.

“As we were looking through northern Utah, I made many trips here,” he said. “We landed on American Fork because it’s such an unbelievable location right off I-15, where people from north and south, all the way from the airport down to Provo, and everyone in between, can travel and pass by.”

But convenience wasn’t the deciding factor.

“Once we started talking to the community and meeting the people, we knew right away that American Fork was the first place to go,” Crandall said. “We couldn’t be happier to be here. Everyone has been so amazing.”

He described the opening as more than a business expansion; it felt like joining a family.

“We throw the word ‘family’ around a lot,” he said. “Yes, we haven’t even been open 15 minutes yet, but we truly feel like we’re already part of the family, and we love that. Everyone here is also part of the Pinkbox family, and that’s what makes this so special.”

The turnout on opening day reinforced the company’s confidence in its decision. From families arriving early in the morning to fans willing to wait hours in line, the response exceeded expectations and hinted at strong long-term demand.

“We’re here, we’re happy,” Crandall said. “It’s been the most positive experience, honestly, from start to finish.”

Pinkbox Doughnuts has built its reputation on more than sugar and sprinkles. In addition to its signature doughnuts, ranging from classic glazed varieties to elaborate creations topped with cereal, candy and frosting, the American Fork location also offers hot chocolate, coffee, lemonades and slushies.

“We want everyone to come in and enjoy our doughnuts, our hot chocolate, our coffee, and all our lemonades and slushies,” Crandall said. “All our amazing stuff.”

That variety is part of Pinkbox’s broader appeal, especially in family-centered communities like American Fork, where adults, teens and younger children can all find something they enjoy.

Saturday’s grand opening was just the beginning of Pinkbox’s plans for northern Utah. Encouraged by the reception in American Fork, the company is already setting its sights on future locations.

“We cannot wait to open more locations throughout northern Utah,” Crandall said, adding that Sandy is on the docket for a new shop sometime in the summer.

For customers who waited hours in line or were regretfully turned away when the doughnuts ran out, that news was welcome. Many expressed excitement about having easier access to Pinkbox without long drives or special trips.

For Pinkbox Doughnuts, the AF opening wasn’t just about selling doughnuts. It was about planting roots, building relationships and becoming part of the community, one pink box at a time.