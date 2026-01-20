APSD plans Jan. 28 public event to advance superintendent hire

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The Aspen Peaks School District is involving the public in its search for the district’s first superintendent by holding a public question and answer event with candidates applying for the position.

Hiring a district superintendent is a key milestone in establishing leadership and systems for the new district, which will begin operating independently in 2027 following the Alpine School District split.

A Superintendent Community Review Committee has completed its review of applications, and the school board is now conducting interviews to narrow the field of candidates.

“The search for a Superintendent of the Aspen Peaks School District has been a great experience,” said School Board President Diane King. “We received applications from 20 highly qualified candidates. More than 70 community leaders, parents, teachers, administrators, and staff members helped narrow the field for our first round of interviews. School board members are currently conducting these interviews and are in the process of selecting finalists.”

Once the applicant pool has been narrowed to two or three finalists, the district will invite the public to meet the candidates at a Superintendent Community Open House on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the Alpine School District Office.

The event will begin with a moderated question-and-answer session from 6 to 7 p.m., led by John Dougall. A one-hour meet-and-greet with the finalists will follow, allowing community members to interact directly with the candidates.

Advertisement

The public can submit questions for the Q&A session by emailing them to burrows4schoolboard@gmail.com. Questions must be submitted by Jan 26.

“We are excited for our community to meet the finalists,” King said. “Giving community members an opportunity to ask questions and get to know the candidates will help ensure that our district’s superintendent will be a good fit for Aspen Peaks and the families it serves.”

District leaders say community involvement will remain a central part of the process as Aspen Peaks School District continues to build its leadership team ahead of becoming a standalone school district.