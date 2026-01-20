Lehi boys basketball outlasts Skyridge in intense cross-city matchup

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

In a gut-wrenching, down-to-the-wire thriller, Lehi boys basketball defeated Skyridge 64-61 in a competitive Region 3 game.

Ashton Shewell led Pioneers’ scoring with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. The Pioneers outscored Skyridge 17-15 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Lehi’s Nate Rosenlof paced the offense with 17 points and five assists, supported by Trevor Anderson, who chipped in 13 points, including three hits from beyond the arc.

“Coming out really strong made a difference tonight, Ashton is a great player and when he hit deep threes that really helped us to relax and get going. Skyridge is a really great team and came back and fought hard to take the lead. Our strong start helped us out a lot in this game,” said Lehi Head Coach, Reed Bromley. “Tuck Howe made a key play after having a tough offensive game which really helped in the effort, and he got a couple of tough offensive rebounds. Skyridge is a scrappy, tough team so any defensive rebound you get, you’ve earned.”

Skyridge rallied in the second period, scoring 21 points over Lehi’s 14. Joel Gardner paced the Falcons with 16 points, while Carson Mosteller and Zach Gagon each added 15 to maintain the momentum for Skyridge including Mosteller’s four three-pointers. Hunter Sheffield contributed defensively for the Falcons with four rebounds and two steals.

Bromley concluded, “Tillman Huish is coming off of an injury so Griffin Reid has been the starter and he played tonight, but the flow of the game went with Tillman and the happiest guy on the bench tonight was Reid, and I loved it because that is team basketball.”

Both the Pioneers and the Falcons will continue with tough Region 3 play. Lehi travels to Lone Peak on Tuesday, Jan. 20 and finishes the week at Corner Canyon on Friday, Jan. 23.

Skyridge has a home tilt with Corner Canyon on Tuesday, Jan. 20 and goes on the road against American Fork on Friday, Jan. 23. All games tip off at 7 p.m.