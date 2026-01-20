LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

BRYNLEE COOK

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Girls Basketball

POSITION: Guard

RECENT HIGHLIGHT: Scored 19 points vs. Weber

COACH’S COMMENTS: “Brynlee has been huge for us during the last stretch. She’s been playing really well and figuring out how to score from all three levels. She’s been locked in on defense as well and brings toughness and experience to our team every single day. It’s been very fun to see her growth.”

– Coach Sean Seastrand

