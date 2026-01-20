SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

CARTER JOHNSON

GRADE: 12

SPORT: Wrestling

WEIGHT CLASS: 215

POSITION: Varsity

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Carter has had a fabulous year. He has made such amazing progress. He is a fantastic wrestler and has a really big motor. He has only 3 losses on the year and has been a major force in duals and tournaments this season. He is a 4.0 student and will be academic all state. He was also named the Business and Computer Sciences Sterling Scholar and will compete in the State competition for this award. He is a fantastic leader and works to make sure everyone around him is valued. He has made so much progress since his Sophomore year that it is a great thing to watch him compete.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Carter is an amazing young man. He has very high Character and Integrity. He is always going 100 percent in the room and does his best at everything he tries. I would think he has an excellent shot of being on the podium at the 2026 6A State tournament. The thing I like about Carter is his organization and dedication to his School, Family, and Team. He is a joy to coach and am glad that he represents Skyridge High School with his excellence in all that he does. He will accomplish great things as he moves forward after high school.

– Coach Lyle Mangum

