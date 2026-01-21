Community rallies for 6-year-old involved in an auto-bicycle accident

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

Christmas was especially meaningful for one local family this year as their son and brother, Colton Pace, returned home after months of medical care following a bike accident in October. After stabilization at American Fork Hospital, he was life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital and stayed until his release the weekend before Christmas.

Colton suffered facial, rib, and pelvic fractures, with his most serious injuries affecting his brain and the nerves to his left arm. He spent ten weeks at PCH, including time in the Pediatric Intensive Care and Neuro Trauma Units. During his stay, he had several surgeries and relearned to eat, speak, and move.

“Through it all, Colton has maintained such a positive attitude and shares his smiles liberally with everyone he encounters. His recovery has been truly miraculous!” shared Colton’s mother, Laurel Pace.

Included in Colton’s miraculous healing are hundreds of neighbors uniting to serve the Pace family. Two close neighbors organized a huge community fundraiser involving numerous donations for sale.

Laurel was overwhelmed when neighbors offered to host the event. “This was a huge undertaking with many volunteers and hours of work. I am so grateful for their gift of love and our supportive community. I knew we had great neighbors, but I could not believe how much they were willing to help us.”

Natalie Wood and Kristen Clayton led the fundraiser. “The community deeply cared about Colton and his family. We found an opportunity to sell items and raise funds for Colton’s needs,” said Wood. Though short on time, neighbors contributed significant hours, and Stone Gate Wedding and Events in Pleasant Grove donated their venue.

“In the midst of something so difficult and hard, it is amazing to see the light that can shine in. Everyone who helped, donated, or participated in this event was a little bit of light. It helped us realize that we all really do need each other,” shared Wood.

People donated baked goods for the event, while other individuals and local businesses contributed many items for the silent auction. Crumble, Smoked Taco, Chick-fil-A, Lehi Bakery, Provo Beach, Pei Wei, P.F. Changs, Roxberry, Slackwater, Kneaders, Kangaroo Zoo, and Citrus Pear supplied gift cards or gift bags. Twinkle Mattress donated a mattress, and Solitude gave out two ski passes. Bucked Up, G2G Bars, Echo H2O and Flowers by Mandy donated product, Artisanal Events gifted their services, and Danielle Kemp Nelson provided a photography package for the fundraiser.

Customers often paid more than they needed to, so they could donate extra to the family. “We were overjoyed with the response we got from the community and how much support the Pace family received,” added Wood.

“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our community! We have felt so much love. Our neighbors have been just incredible!” Laurel also shared.

Friends and neighbors supplied meals to the Pace family for two months during Colton’s hospitalization. “It was a relief knowing my family was cared for while I was away,” wrote Laurel. School and church friends sent cards, posters, and gifts, and Colton especially loved visits from friends and teachers.

“Many friends, acquaintances, and strangers have approached me to share their care, hugs, and prayers for Colton. These moments mean so much. I believe God has honored these prayers and blessed Colton with healing,” added Laurel.

A generous neighbor, anonymously, arranged to have one of the Paces’ front-yard trees lit in “Temple Square style” to welcome Colton home.

“The tree is breathtaking, with all-white lights. Colton calls it the ‘Tree of Life,’ and every time he sees it, he remembers surviving his accident. I get emotional when I see the illuminated tree and think of our gifts this year. I will be forever grateful,” shared Laurel.

“It was so special to be together at Christmas,” wrote Laurel. Colton’s cognitive and physical abilities have improved since coming home. “He is much happier at home and more motivated to play and interact with his older siblings.”

With a traumatic brain injury, Colton still has a long way to go, but he is putting in hard work to get there. He will be doing intensive speech, physical, and occupational therapy from home for the next few months. His mother is hoping to help him transition back to school during that time.

“I have learned a lot from the Pace family. They have held tightly to their faith and shown gratitude despite challenges. Their patience, strength, and resilience have inspired me,” concluded Wood.

If you would like to donate on Colton’s behalf, you may Venmo @caringforcolton or contribute through the Build for Hope Foundation by emailing Wood Natawood@gmail.com.