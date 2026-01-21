John Brown named “Theatre Educator of the Year;” Arts programs flourish at Lehi schools

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Skyridge High School’s drama teacher, John Brown, was recently named the “Theatre Educator of the Year” for his outstanding contributions to high school theater by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA). The UHSAA Distinguished Service Award honors individuals for their significant service and impact on high school activities, fostering a love for theater and building lifelong skills in students.

Brown was awarded for his deep belief in theater’s power to build empathy, discipline, and collaboration.

Skyridge High Principal, John Wallwork, said, “Skyridge High School is lucky to have John Brown as our Theatre director/teacher. He has a great rapport with our students, parents, and our community. The classes he teaches, the productions he directs, and the lives he impacts are so many and vast. John Brown and our Skyridge theater students have won numerous awards and accomplished many feats. Most importantly, the impact he has had on each child that has walked through our auditorium and into his program is immeasurable.”

Brown has been a teacher at Skyridge School since it opened its doors in 2016. He is renowned for staging spectacular productions at the school and has developed the arts program into the success it is today. Brown prioritizes his students’ learning and development.

Brown’s singular artistic vision expertly ties together the storytelling, staging, and music, creating a cohesive and emotionally resonant experience that transcends traditional high school theatre.

Regarding the 2025 performance of “Hadestown: Teen Edition” at Skyridge, director John Brown said, “Hadestown is not simply a retelling of an ancient myth, but rather a story of humanity’s collective resilience. It’s a tribute to the part of us that always dares to believe, persevere and create meaning, even in a world that doesn’t guarantee happy endings. For my students, this message has given them the opportunity to find inspiration, not only from their portrayal of the characters, but from their own examination of their journeys through life.”

“John Brown represents excellence in teaching that aligns directly with our vision for learning. As a founding teacher at Skyridge High School, he has built one of the state’s premier theater programs, giving students opportunities to master content-area skills along with the fundamental capacities of creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, communication, citizenship, and character,” said Dr. Rich Stowell, Director of Communications, Alpine School District. “His dedication to students is demonstrated by countless hours he pours into his work, as all of our theater educators do. Mr. Brown can make every student feel uniquely appreciated, unlocking each individual’s potential. He is a fabulous teacher and a wonderful human being.”

Lehi City boasts two statewide award winners, including Mindy Nelson, a drama teacher at Lehi High School. Students in Lehi City can greatly benefit from the numerous arts programs offered at the schools.

“Having both high school theater programs recognized at the state level says a lot about the quality of instruction, the investment in the arts, and the opportunities being created for students,” said Lehi City Council Member Heather Newell. “It’s rare to see that level of recognition concentrated in one city.”

Allie Brown, theater student at Skyridge High School, said, “Though John Brown is incredible at bringing shows to life, that’s not just what makes him a good director – it is his genuine kindness towards his students. I’ve been fortunate enough to grow as an actress in a program where John Brown makes me feel seen, comfortable, and cared about.”

“I would not trade my Skyridge Theater experience for the world,” concluded Allie Brown.