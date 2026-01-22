Connect with us

Lehi’s Skyler Beltran elected chair of Utah County Commission for 2026

Lehi’s Skyler Beltran elected chair of Utah County Commission for 2026

Published

6 hours ago

on

Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran was elected by his fellow commissioners to serve as Chair of the Utah County Commission for 2026 during the Commission’s most recent meeting. Amelia Powers Gardner will serve as Vice-Chair. 

The leadership change comes at a pivotal time for the county. Commissioners Amelia Powers Gardner and Brandon Gordon both announced they will not seek reelection. With their upcoming departures, Beltran will become the senior commissioner beginning in 2027, as newly elected commissioners join the governing body at that time.

According to Utah County Code, as Chair, Beltran will set the Commission’s agenda, conduct Commission meetings and serve as the spokesperson for the County while continuing to represent residents from across Utah County in everyday matters.

“I’m proud to represent the people of Utah County each and every day,” Beltran said when reached for comment about being elected Chair. 

