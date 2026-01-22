Skyridge and Lehi Drill Teams shine at region competition

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge Amurelles earned second place overall for their energetic and skilled performances, while the Lehi Pionettes demonstrated strong technique and athleticism in all categories against top 6A opponents at the Region 3 drill competition on Wednesday (Jan. 14) at Lone Peak High School.

The Charelles from Corner Canyon earned the region championship, with the American Fork Cavettes finishing in third place.

High school drill teams compete in three categories: military, dance, and show. Scores factor in technique difficulty, execution, choreography, overall effect, and safety compliance.

New coaching staff and other changes this season have been challenging for the Skyridge Drill Team, but through their demonstrated resilience, they have continued to develop as a team. Their efforts were rewarded at the regional competition with second place in the military category, third place in the dance category, and third place overall.

“My assistant coaches and I are incredibly proud of where this team started at the beginning of the season and how far they’ve come. Early on, confidence was a challenge, but watching them take the floor at region and truly dance with energy and belief means more to us than any placement,” said Skyridge head drill coach, Erin Richardson. She is assisted by Brynn Bastian, Mylee Terry, and Aspen Anderson.

The drill team officers include president, Taylor Johnson; vice president, Shanelle Hunt; secretary, Ellie Nielson; historian, Lauryn Harris; dance captains, Addie Taggart, Audrey Fletcher and Addy Nelson; costumes, Auren Brenny; social chair, Ella Sorenson; and junior dance captains, Brinley Young, Emilyn Johnson, and Chelsie Elison.

Skyridge drill delivered precision, poise, and power in all dance categories. The audience loved the energetic astronaut routine, which fused hip-hop, jazz, and theatrical stunts and tumbles.

“Region competition was intense and pushed us to our best. The talent level is incredible. We’re thrilled with our finish and excited for state,” Richardson said.

Johnson said, “Region felt unreal. After the dance routine, I had tears—it was our best performance. We gave it everything.”

“The feeling at Region is hard to describe, there is so much energy from the crowd, and it’s an unbelievable feeling getting to perform in that atmosphere,” concluded Johnson.

Rachel Lemon took fourth in individual drill-down. All-Region honorees were Taylor Johnson, Addison Taggart and Audrey Fletcher.

Academic All-Region awards are presented to all team members with a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher. The Amurelles’ winners were Ivie Buckland, Maren Carbajal, Hannah Steadman, Grace Fife, Brynley Bower, Ella Jaimes, Emma Wangsgard, Sadie Poulson, Peyton Sundberg, Kendall Stewart, Rachel Lemon, Elsie Irving, Lily Kjar, Chelsie Elison, Lillian McDaniel, Ella Kunz, Brinley Young, Niko Ericksen, Kesley Webecke, Allie Brooksby, Abigail Jenkins, Emilyn Johnson, Lucia Brutsch, Audrey Fletcher, Lauryn Harris, Taylor Johnson, Ellie Nielson, Ella Sorenson, Taylin Carbajal and Shanelle Hunt.

Lehi Drill Team also welcomed new coaches and faced challenges. Though small in number, they performed with confidence and enthusiasm.

“This season has been full of new and exciting experiences, along with the inevitable challenges that come with growth and change. Through it all, our team has shown resilience, openness, and a willingness to improve,” said Lehi head coach Malory Gray.

Lehi displayed sportsmanship and unity, showing poise both on and off the dance floor throughout the competition. The drill team electrified the floor, blending impeccable precision with high-energy, celebratory character work as magicians.

“The region drill competition was nothing short of thrilling. The level of talent and competitiveness in our area continues to rise. It was exciting to see our team rise with it,” said Gray. “Their performance was energetic, clean, and amazing to watch. We could not be prouder of what they put on the floor at Region.”

Lehi’s Raimee Sargent received All-State. All-Region honors went to Addisyn Prestwich, Ashlyn Myler and Violet Gardner.

Academic All-Region honors were awarded to members of the Lehi Drill team: Addisyn Prestwich, Ashlyn Myler, Violet Gardner, Rian Worthington, Brighton Gardner, Raimee Sargent, Maylee Souter, Ava Downey, Nahla Tait, Talya Olsen, Penny Lindquist, and Gracie Oustrich, in recognition of their achievement.

The coaching staff for the Lehi Drill Team is led by Gray with assistant coaches Shanda Prestwich, Brooklyn Hoopes, Brooke West and McKaylee Smith.

The team is led by president Addisyn Prestwich, secretary Violet Gardner, social chair Rian Worthington, and dance captains Ashlyn Myler, Brighton Gardner and Raimee Sargent.

Both teams will wait for the final state RPI rankings to be released on Thursday (Jan. 22) to determine their seeding in the state quarterfinal or semifinal competitions to begin on Jan. 26 at Utah Valley University.