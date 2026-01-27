Aspen Peaks board unanimously appoints Joel Perkins as first superintendent

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The Aspen Peaks School Board unanimously voted Monday night to appoint Joel Perkins, Ph.D., as the first superintendent of the newly formed Aspen Peaks School District, marking a milestone in creating the district’s leadership team.

Board member Steve Sparti made the motion to nominate Perkins, which was seconded by board member Jeanne-Marie Burrows. Board voting was unanimously affirmative.

Since 1999, Perkins has served in a wide range of roles in the Alpine School District. He began his career teaching social studies and coaching athletics at Lehi High School.

After seven years in the classroom, he moved into school administration at Orem High School, where he helped coordinate the construction and transition to a new building.

Perkins served as principal of Lehi Junior High School and was selected to open Skyridge High School as its founding principal. Under his leadership, Skyridge became the first school in Utah to be recognized as a National Unified Champion School in 2019.

After six years at Skyridge, Perkins advanced to district-level leadership, serving as Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, Chief of Staff, and most recently, Associate Superintendent.

Perkins holds three degrees from Brigham Young University, including a doctorate in educational leadership earned in 2017.

The vote followed an extensive search and interview process that included feedback from more than 70 parents, educators, administrators, and community leaders. The board received applications from 20 candidates, and the community committee helped narrow the field to the final interview round.

Several board members noted the strength of the applicant pool and the difficulty of reaching a unanimous decision. Board member Nicki Brammer said that while the decision initially seemed daunting, the board reached consensus on the second day of interviews.

“Do you know how hard it is [for the decision] to be unanimous?” Brammer said. “But it was clear. We believed Dr. Perkins was the right leader for this moment.”

After reaching a unanimous decision, the Aspen Peaks Board moved quickly to secure Dr. Perkins for the position, as he was also interviewing with the newly formed Lake Mountain and Timpanogos school districts. Board members said they did not want to risk losing a candidate they felt was uniquely suited to lead the new district.

Board President Diane Knight said the board was seeking a leader who would respect and build upon the strong foundation already established in local schools.

“We were looking for a leader who would honor the strong foundation of excellence already in place,” Knight said. “Dr. Perkins brings extensive experience in the Alpine School District, wisdom, and a deep understanding of innovation.”

Knight said she personally contacted his references and reviewed his letters of recommendation, noting that “almost every single one mentioned innovation,” along with repeated stories that illustrated Perkins’ character.

One story shared during the meeting highlighted Perkins’ compassion and one-on-one leadership in supporting a special needs student while principal at Skyridge High School. “That story shows you where Joel’s heart is,” said board member Jason Theler. “He is deeply committed to student success, support, and excellence.”

Theler spoke about his long professional connection with Perkins, sharing a guiding principle he lives by: “Never let a problem to be solved be more important than a person to be loved.”

Burrows emphasized that the board was not simply searching for the best superintendent on paper, but the best superintendent for Aspen Peaks at this pivotal moment.

“We are building a new district right here and right now,” Burrows said. “We wanted someone who has been a teacher, who understands what it really means to be educating our children today. After meeting phenomenal candidates, it became very clear that Dr. Perkins met all of the criteria.”

Board member Amber Bonner highlighted Perkins’ experience opening Skyridge High School and intentionally building a strong school culture.

“Opening a high school is a huge responsibility, and he did it thoughtfully and successfully,” Bonner said. “When we looked at the parallels to opening a new district, I felt confident Dr. Perkins would be careful, deliberate, and student-centered.”

Board member Jason Hart said a personal conversation with Perkins early in the board’s formation stood out to him.

“He cares deeply about community and about what kind of people our students become, not just academic outcomes,” Hart said. “That’s the community we’re creating.”

Following the vote, Perkins was sworn in, signed both an interim and permanent employment agreement, and officially began serving immediately. His permanent contract will begin July 1, 2026.

Perkins thanked the board for its trust and emphasized gratitude as a guiding principle.

“The secret of my success has always been surrounding myself with good people and supporting them in their work,” Perkins said. “This new district truly stands on the shoulders of giants. Alpine School District laid a foundation of excellence that we will only build upon.”

A community meet-and-greet and question-and-answer event with Perkins is scheduled for Wednesday, January 28 at the Alpine School District office from 6-8 p.m. Community members may submit questions in advance to burrows4schoolboard@gmail.com.