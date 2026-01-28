Falcon boys drop three in league hoops

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School boys basketball team lost their last three games in Region 3 play, two of them by single-digit margins. The team’s overall record is 10-7 for the season and they are in fifth place in the league.

Jan. 16: Lone Peak 71, Skyridge 65

The Falcons had the upper hand against the Knights for three of the four quarters in this matchup, but Lone Peak’s 25-10 scoring edge in the third period gave them enough of a cushion to weather a late surge by the visitors and hang on for the win.

Skyridge helped itself stay in the game with 12 makes from long distance, but the disparity in free throws was in the home squad’s favor. The Knights were awarded three times as many charity shots and made 15, while the Falcons netted just five.

Senior forward Carson Mosteller had a monster night, canning a game-high 26 points including an eye-popping seven triples along with grabbing four rebounds.

Senior guard Zach Gagon added 10 points with four boards, eight assists and a block, while senior forward Ryder Gentry provided 11 points with five rebounds and three assists. Sophomore guard Koa Wallwork scored six points and made four gives.

Jan. 20: Corner Canyon 64, Skyridge 43

The Falcons again competed well against the 6A No. 2 Chargers, holding their advantage to single digits most of the time for three quarters, but Corner Canyon exploded for 21 points in the final period to make the victory look easier than it was.

Eight scorers were led by Gentry with 11 points plus six rebounds and three assists. Mosteller contributed nine points with three boards, senior guard Joel Gardner added seven points and senior forward Ripken Roberts posted five points.

Gagon collected four rebounds, five assists and a block while Wallwork had three boards and three assists and senior guard Hunter Sheffield got four rebounds.

Jan. 23: American Fork 57, Skyridge 49

The Falcons got off to a slow start against the Cavemen and fell behind 15-29 in the first half. They were able to reduce the deficit significantly in the final two periods but couldn’t get over the hump.

Mosteller sank three treys and finished with 14 points, while Gentry posted 11 points with four rebounds and Gardner added 11 points with three steals. Gagon turned in a solid all-around game of seven points, five boards, three assists and a pair of steals. Roberts snagged four rebounds.

“I’m proud of our guys for battling the last three games,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “We have played some of the top teams in the state and we have gotten better because of it. We are looking forward to getting back to work this back side of region play and playing our best basketball.

“Our senior leaders have been fantastic in leading our team and focusing on the things we can control as we aim to play the best basketball we can these last few weeks of the regular season,” he said.

The Falcons will host Summit Academy in a non-league matchup on Friday (Jan. 30) at 7 p.m. They start the second round of Region 3 play on Tuesday (Feb.3) at Lehi, with varsity game times of 5:15 for the girls and 7 p.m. for the boys.