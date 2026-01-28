Lehi Historical Marker Unveiling Committee seeks volunteers

Nicole Kunze | Lehi Historical Society

The Lehi Historical Society is continuing its historical marker project in 2026, unveiling ten new markers this year. Each marker unveiling event has helped connect the community to our history and each other with a unique celebration organized by a volunteer committee. The Lehi Historical Society is looking for more volunteers to help with the 2026 unveiling events.

“Our Historical Marker Unveiling Committee members have done an excellent job. Every team created a memorable experience for those who attended. We’re so grateful for people who are willing to volunteer their time with us,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society.

Advertisement

For each historical marker unveiling, two members of the unveiling committee teamed up to find speakers, dance or musical performances, and refreshments. “Each unveiling involves different members of the community. It’s a great opportunity to be involved and serve with neighbors and friends,” Bangerter continued.

For more information about volunteering on the Lehi Historical Marker Unveiling Committee, please email lehihistory@gmail.com or call (801) 768-1570.