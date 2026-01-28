Connect with us

Lehi Historical Marker Unveiling Committee seeks volunteers

The day Lehi’s Main Street nearly burned down

Lehi’s historic Royal Theatre once housed hotel, survived 1944 fire

Merry Christmas to the community

QR codes add modern convenience to Lehi’s historical markers

Give a piece of Lehi from the Lehi Historical Society gift shop

Over the years, many structures accommodated Lehi students

Lehi Historical Society 2025 historical marker unveilings recapped

Lehi’s landmark Memorial Building honors veterans and local history

Lehi Ward was once the largest in the Church

4 hours ago

Nicole Kunze | Lehi Historical Society

The Lehi Historical Society is continuing its historical marker project in 2026, unveiling ten new markers this year. Each marker unveiling event has helped connect the community to our history and each other with a unique celebration organized by a volunteer committee. The Lehi Historical Society is looking for more volunteers to help with the 2026 unveiling events.

“Our Historical Marker Unveiling Committee members have done an excellent job. Every team created a memorable experience for those who attended. We’re so grateful for people who are willing to volunteer their time with us,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society.

For each historical marker unveiling, two members of the unveiling committee teamed up to find speakers, dance or musical performances, and refreshments. “Each unveiling involves different members of the community. It’s a great opportunity to be involved and serve with neighbors and friends,” Bangerter continued.

For more information about volunteering on the Lehi Historical Marker Unveiling Committee, please email lehihistory@gmail.com or call (801) 768-1570.

