Pioneer boys blitz Lone Peak in hoops before Hall of Fame crowd

The Lehi High School boys basketball team has been on something of a roller-coaster ride the past couple of weeks as they suffered a non-league loss after an exciting win, buried the Knights following the Hall of Fame induction, then absorbed a letdown loss.

The Pioneers are tied for third place in Region 3 at 2-2 after the first round of league play and have a 7-10 overall record.

Jan. 16: Davis 59, Lehi 43

After a thrilling, close win over rival Skyridge earlier in the week, the Pioneers started slowly against the 6A No. 4 Darts and never climbed out of the hole in this non-region contest.

Senior guard Trevor Anderson led Lehi scoring with 12 points and junior guard Ashton Shewell scored 10 points, with each of them adding three rebounds. Senior guard Nate Rosenlof contributed seven points with three boards while senior guard Tillman Huish sank two triples and made four steals.

“This was a tough game against a tough, well-coached team,” said Coach Reed Bromley. “We really struggled shooting the ball and getting productive movement. Seven first-quarter points and 16 points in the first half set the tone for us. Credit Davis.

“Going 1-of-17 from beyond the arc by four guys we count on to score really doomed us,” he added. “I was happy we got to the line a little bit but still couldn’t get consistent points there either. We have a lot to learn from the defending state champions.”

Jan. 20: Lehi 97, Lone Peak 67

On the night when the inaugural class of the new Lehi High School Hall of Fame for Coaches and Contributors was inducted, the Pioneers played at a torrid pace from the opening whistle and rolled to a huge victory over the Knights before a raucous home crowd.

Lehi boarded 24 points in the first quarter and scored 57 in the second half. They shot 34-for-49 (69%) from the field and 21-of-27 (78%) at the line in the contest to earn the win. All five starters scored in double figures.

Shewell led the way with 25 points including 10-of-11 foul shots (91%) plus seven rebounds, six assists, a pair of steals and a block for his sterling outing. Anderson netted 18 points including four triples and junior forward Tuk Howe added 17 points with three boards.

Rosenlof scored 12 points and gathered six rebounds while Huish provided 10 points with four boards and eight assists. Senior forward Isaac Smith chipped in for eight points plus three rebounds.

“We were very fortunate to have shot the ball the way we did against a very talented and long Lone Peak team,” Bromley said. “Opening the game with a 24-point first quarter just helped us relax. Ashton had a tremendous game to lead us.

“I think what was most rewarding was our defense. We didn’t completely shut anyone down, but we made it tough on them,” the coach continued. “I thought they had to work for most of their points through the first three quarters.

“It was a game where I was just nervous knowing how quickly Lone Peak can score and some of the defensive schemes Coach Ingle is known for,” he said. “I was happy for the boys and very relieved when the buzzer sounded.

“It was also fun to get the Smith brothers (senior Isaac and sophomore Derek) on the floor together,” Bromley concluded.

Jan. 23: Corner Canyon 73, Lehi 52

The Pioneers competed well in the first half against the 6A No. 2 Chargers, trailing by just two after a fast-paced first quarter 17-19. They were still in reasonable position at 34-40 going into the break.

However, they were held to nine points in each of the final two periods while Corner Canyon continued to put the ball in the bucket to win going away.

Rosenlof paced the effort with 16 points, five rebounds and six assists. Shewell had 12 points with seven boards and two blocks while Anderson scored 11 points and Howe added nine points.

“From tipoff to final buzzer, I felt we got Corner Canyon’s best, and it was very good,” Bromley said. “They are a long, hard-working, and inspired team. I have no doubt this was a statement game for them being the first time playing each other since the 2024 state championship game.

“I felt like we came out ready to play but missed some open looks,” the coach said. “I felt like we could have been up at the half had we got some better offensive movement, which is a credit to our opponent. They made everything hard all night and we just couldn’t sustain it.

“Two of our boys who have the ball a lot just had a rough night,” Bromley went on. “Nate had a great, consistent, game. It wasn’t a regular Ashton night (credit CC) but he still had what would have been a great outing for most other players.

“This was another night in Region 3 playing against a very good, well-coached, team. This game concluded the first round of region play. We’re anxious to keep working and be more prepared this next time around,” the coach concluded.

Region 3 competition continues on Friday (Jan. 30) when Lehi will visit American Fork with varsity game times at 6 p.m. for the girls and 7:30 p.m. for the boys. On Tuesday (Feb. 3) the Pioneers welcome Skyridge for a league double-header at 5:15 p.m. for girls varsity and 7 p.m. for the boys.