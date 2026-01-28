Pioneer girls split pair in region hoops

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School girls basketball team lost a close game to the league’s top team but bounced back with a big victory. The Pioneers are in fourth place in Region 3 and have an 11-7 overall record.

Jan. 20: Lone Peak 48, Lehi 43

The Pioneers played toe-to-toe against the No. 1 Knights for most of the contest. They dueled even through the 12-all first quarter, but Lehi inched ahead 27-25 by the break and held a 41-33 advantage heading into the final stanza.

However, Lone Peak’s efforts on both ends of the floor resulted in 15 points for the visitors as they held the home squad to just two down the stretch, allowing the Knights to pull out the win.

Senior forward Madi Andrews led the way for the Pioneers with 26 points plus five rebounds. Senior guard Brynlee Cook scored eight points to go with three steals while sophomore post Kelcee Rasmussen added four points, 10 boards and three assists.

Sophomore guard Cali Ashton posted six points with five rebounds, junior post Paisley Worthen provided six points with four boards and junior guard Hayden Warren dished out four assists.

“We really played well and once again fell just short by a play or two,” said Coach Sean Seastrand. “I’m proud of our effort and ability to keep playing to be in every game. I feel like if the girls keep this level of play up, some of these games will break our way.”

Jan. 23: Lehi 56, Corner Canyon 42

The Pioneers went on the offensive early against the Chargers, earning a 17-5 lead in the initial period. The teams each scored 15 points in the second quarter, but Lehi widened the margin by six points in the third quarter and held off the home squad for the victory.

Rasmussen had a career game with a double-double of 21 points plus 14 rebounds and two blocks. Cook provided 11 points while Andrews netted nine points with seven boards plus five assists and Ashton had nine points plus five rebounds, three steals and a block.

“A region win on the road is always something you’ll take,” Seastrand said. “Corner Canyon made a bunch of shots that were tough and contested and I give them credit for that, but we stayed tough and got the win. Kelcee Rasmussen was dominant in the paint tonight.”

The Pioneers visit American Fork on Friday (Jan. 30) in a double-header with the boys team in Region 3 play. The varsity girls game is set for 6 p.m. with the boys varsity game following immediately at 7:30 p.m.

The next contest is Tuesday (Feb. 3) at home against Skyridge with varsity game times of 5:15 p.m. for the girls and 7 p.m. for the boys.